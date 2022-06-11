Agartala: Tripura leader of the opposition and CPIM politburo member Manik Sarkar on Saturday claimed that Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA’s demand of “Greater Tipraland” is an exactly identical approach to BJP’s “Vision Document” — a trap of inducement that has no possibilities of coming true in the future.

“Greater Tipraland is almost similar to BJP’s vision document that comprised 299 pre-poll promises. Where is it today? Not a single promise made in the document was implemented and so is the future of Greater Tipraland demand,” said Sarkar while addressing a gathering organized by Tripura Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad at Kunjaban, Agartala.

Thousands of people from far-flung tribal villages attended the mammoth public rally that started from the CPIM party headquarters. Putting forth an 11-point charter of demand, CPIM’s tribal wing Tripura Upajati Ganamukti Parishad called the rally jointly with its youth arm Tribal Youth Federation.

The rally also assumes significance as it gave a clear indication that the Left still has a considerable grip in the tribal region despite the rise of TIPRA.

In the recently-concluded Tribal Council elections, the Left that ruled the council for 15 years, winning three elections in a row, drew a blank as TIPRA swept the majority, defeating the BJP. So, the show of strength definitely bears a message that the Left is again trying to revive its stronghold ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Sarkar also said that political parties like TIPRA are not exceptional in Tripura politics. “In 1967, TUJS (Tripura Upajati Juba Samity) was formed with almost similar demands. Parties like IPFT, INPT and TIPRA are its descendents only. Have you ever seen TIPRA fighting for the fundamental problems of the tribal population? Neither TUJS that time raised its voice nor TIPRA is taking up any kind of political movement to ensure a secured future for the people,” said Sarkar.

Slamming the ruling BJP, Sarkar said, “Majority of the people living in the villages are either directly or passively earning their living from the money the government spends in their area. Schemes like MGNREGA and other development works of various departments keeps the flow of cash in the rural areas. The Left Front worked extensively to raise a system where the beneficiary gets money in their hands. Unfortunately, TIPRA and the BJP have ruined the system.”

“All they know is to loot the rights of the public and fill their own coffers. People are spending sleepless nights in starvation. Such kind of news does not reach the city.”

Sarkar also urged the GMP workers to play a proactive role in bringing their former party colleagues back who are distracted from the right path of democratic movement due to misleading slogans.

“The substance of TIPRA’s slogan is to unite the tribal communities. Why? The genesis of Tripura’s democratic history is based on the unity and peaceful co-existence of Bengalis and Tribals. In one voice we have to raise our voice for the 125th constitutional amendment, security of work and food to all and restoration of democracy in the state”, he said adding: “Barley eight months are left. This government’s days are numbered in Tripura.”

CPIM state secretary and president of Tripura Upajati Ganamukti Parishad Jitendra Chowdhury also trained his guns on TIPRA and said, “A regional party is demanding a constitutional solution to the problems being faced by tribal society. According to us, the constitutional solution is the 125th constitutional amendment Bill that has been put in the cold storage by the Modi government.”

“A delegation of our party had met the Governor of Tripura and apprised him of our problems. Being the constitutional guardian of the state, we have urged him to take up the issue with the Center and put pressure on the state government to make sure that this Bill is passed as soon as possible,” he added.

However, the rally, which was supposed to reach the Raj Bhavan, could not proceed due to police barricades that were put up at Kunjaban. A public gathering took place at the spot in the aftermath.

