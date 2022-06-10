Two Covid 19 cases detected in Tripura

Agartala: After a hiatus of months, two fresh Covid cases have been detected in Tripura in the last 24 hours, the daily Covid media bulletin shared by the state’s health department said.

The fresh cases are reported at a time when overall caseload of the country is once again showing an ominous increase. Two samples found to be positive out of 506 samples underwent testing. Both the cases are found positive through Rapid Antigen Test.

State’s overall positivity rate now stands at 0.39 percent.

According to the reports, Tripura has so far reported over 1,00,889 total infections and 99, 799 people recovered.

The recovery rate from the infection now stands at 99.06 percent.

The mortality rate due to Covid 19 is recorded to be 0.91 percent—920. The new cases are detected at Gomati and North Tripura district.

