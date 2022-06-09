Agartala: With less than a year left for state elections, political parties in Tripura are going all out to take on their rivals, be it on the ground or in the virtual world. After BJP leaders were allegedly heckled in Gomati district by TIPRA Motha workers, East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura lashed out at TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on social media. MP Tripura asked Debbarma to restrain his party workers from indulging in any unruly behaviour.

“As the supremo of the TIPRA, he should have a command over the party. Despite that, he is challenging us. I am an elected MP and the people of my constituency voted for me. I have so far faced a lot of challenges, and I shall continue to face them since I am in politics,” Rebati Tripura said.

Tripura added that the BJP would retaliate and if needed, the protests would besiege the royal palace.

In response, Pradyot wrote, “You have my mobile number, It is always available for you, On the other hand, don’t talk to me through FB post or newspaper! I have been to your home (Quarter) and I will again come if invited. However, I don’t take veiled threats very kindly. Never try to drag the ancestral Rajbari into short term politics.”

In his reply, Tripura said the right to do politics should be ensured for every political party. “Dear Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, all political parties have equal rights to make public contact for expansion. Believing in a starkly different political philosophy won’t help in the upcoming polls. I also don’t like violence, so I would rather avoid that! Please tell your supporters the same! Thank You.”

On Tuesday, hundreds of women staged a protest near a BJP programme. The protestors hurled stones and shouted slogans against BJP leader Patal Kanya Jamatia. The vehicle of MP Rebati Tripura was also stopped during the protests. To control the situation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

