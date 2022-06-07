Agartala: Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has on Tuesday launched its new initiative of healthcare on wheels in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals.

The mobile medical van, equipped with high-tech machinery, is capable of delivering services like ECG, eye-care and other tests. Besides, screening for diseases like malaria, dengue and cancer are also available.

Chairman of TTAADC advisory committee Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “Healthcare is a sector where Tripura has to improve a lot. It is unfortunate that people of our state are still dependent on other cities for advanced medical treatment. We should work hard to make treatment of that standard available within the state. This will not only minimize the medical expenditure of our people but also draw patients from other neighbouring regions.”

Debbarman said the TTAADC has been contemplating setting up a high-tech blood bank, a drug rehabilitation centre and a hospital to provide critical care treatment at affordable prices.

“Drugs menace has become a serious problem. Many youths are getting sucked into this vicious cycle of drug abuse which we need to fight united as a society. Blood banks play a crucial role in strengthening the health infrastructure. The modern hospital that we are planning is also for the overall development of the state,” said Debbarman.

Chief Business Officer of Telemedicine at Apollo Hospitals Prem Anand also spoke on the occasion, explaining different aspects of the medical van unit. “As per our estimates, seven to eight lakh people of the TTAADC areas will be directly benefited through this mobile van unit,” he said.

