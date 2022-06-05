Agartala: Eyeing to expand its bases beyond the tribal areas, the Tipra Motha, for the first time, has fielded a candidate in the non-ST constituency in the ensuing by-polls in Tripura’s four assembly constituencies.

TIPRA Motha, which is in power in Tripura Tribal District Council areas, has fielded a candidate in Surma Assembly Constituency (reserved for SC) in the Dhalai district, becoming the first regional party in the last 40 years to contest in a non-ST reserved seat.

Baburam Satnami, a tea garden worker, filed his nomination papers to the Returning Officer (RO) in the presence of senior party leader Anthony Debbarma and others.

Speaking on the issue, TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “This is for the first time in the last 40 years that a regional party has fielded a candidate in a non-ST reserved seat in Tripura. People say we are a tribal party, but we are expanding our footprints beyond the tribal areas. Today, one of our Hindustani brothers got a ticket from TIPRA. He is a tea garden worker, and it signifies that TIPRA’s fight isn’t confined to a community but represents all underprivileged people and minorities. We will fight the elections with our full strength.”

Anthony Debbarma, the spokesperson of Tipra Motha, said, “Baburam Satnami is a private tutor by profession. He is one of 10,323 ill-fated teachers who lost their job due to a Supreme Court verdict. He supports the cause of Greater Tipraland and has been working with us for some time.”

Hundreds of party supporters organised a rally during the nomination-submission programme.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress may also extend its support to the TIPRA candidate, as hinted by the Tripura Congress President Birajit Sinha. “In two assembly seats, formal announcements of candidates have been made, and two seats are left. We shall be declaring it soon, but chances are high that in one constituency, we shall extend our support to a party that has enough strength to defeat the BJP,” said Sinha.

