Agartala: Reiterating his appeal for peaceful by-polls in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the BJP workers to adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy against any kind of violence.

“Even if rival party workers provoke, our workers should abstain from violence. I have appealed to the workers of my party, and in several party meetings, I have kept on making my point clear before them,” the chief minister said during the inauguration of an election office in the 8-Town Bordowali assembly constituency.

Saha said, “People generally do not like anydisorderly situation during polls. High voter turnout is only possible when voters have the liberty to exercise their rights freely, and we are committed to offering such an atmosphere.”

Saha, who is set to make his debut from the 8-Town Bordowali assembly constituency, also hoped that his party would emerge victorious in all the assembly seats, defeating rival candidates with a significant margin.

He said, “It is fact that during elections the political activities intensify, but BJP keeps working round the year under the guidance of the party high command. I don’t see anyone as my arch-rival, our competition is among ourselves.”

Responding to a query on poll issues, he said, “Development is our key agenda. Under the apt leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has touched new heights. In Tripura, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb has taken several welfare initiatives, and I will carry forward his good work.”

Saha will submit his nomination papers on June 6.

