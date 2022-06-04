Agartala: Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia has said that adequate efforts are being taken to resolve the problems faced by the Karbong community and said that all sorts of government benefits will be extended towards them to ensure speedy socio-economic growth.

Notably, “Karbong” tribe is listed among the endangered tribe groups that needs immediate protection.

In Tripura, people of the Karbong communities are concentrated in two specific hamlets—Champaknagar under West Tripura district and Mungiakami under Khowai district of Tripura.

Earlier, the High Court of Tripura directed the state government to protect tribal communities to keep alive the indigenous cultural practices of these groups. Soon after being inducted into the state cabinet as Tribal Welfare Department minister, Jamatia physically inspected the Karbong villages and exchanged views with the community heads in presence of administrative officials.

Speaking on the issue, Jamatia said, “We want socio-cultural and economic development of all the tribal groups. The village where I visited today, only 30 families of the community are left. I have personally spoken to the people to get a sense of the issues preventing their development. Accordingly, I have directed the officials concerned to arrange the basic amenities. Some long-term plans are also needed to be chalked out, but we are giving priority to the basics in the first place.”

He said, “The villagers have demanded proper road connectivity with the highway. I have assured them that this problem will be resolved at the earliest. As a primary solution to the water woes, I have directed the officials to make arrangements of two 300 liter-capacity water tanks for the village. I have also advised the officials of my department to take up a long-term project for economic uplift of the village. We have special schemes for rubber and areca nut cultivation. I have told the officials to launch a special-beneficiary program for this village.”

On the cultural aspect of the tribe, Jamatia said, “They have their own traditional dance forms. I have told them that the department will extend all sorts of support to revive their cultural practices by giving them platforms at state and national levels.”

