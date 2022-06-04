Agartala: Highlighting party’s grievances against poll management for the ensuing by-elections in Tripura’s four assembly constituencies, CPI-M Tripura state committee secretary Jitendra Chowhdury on Friday wrote two separate letters addressing Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer on the matter.

In his first letter to Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, Chowdhury alleged partial role of Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, B. J Reddy and demanded his removal from all the poll-related duties. Chowdhury also claimed that the SP should be prosecuted for directing his subordinate officers to take part in an event organized by “Rashtra Sevika Samity”, a Hindu-nationalist women’s organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I am attaching herewith a copy of a Radio message issued by the S.P. (West), on 23rd May. By this message, Mr. B. J. Reddy, SP(West) directed SP(Traffic), Tripura to detail W/C 8085 Smt. Panchami Nath to attend a self-defense Training Programme and impart Self Defense Training to 60 Nos. female candidates organized by ‘Rashtra Sevika Samity, Tripura, in Rastriya Seva Dham at Tulakona, Khayerpur on 24th May, 2022.”

The CPI-M leader further added that the Rastriya Seva Dham at Tulakona in Khayerpur, an area located in the periphery of Agartala city, is known to be the state headquarter of the RSS.

“Assumedly, this was not the first time that such a training programme was organized. The attacks by the BJP miscreants throughout the state since several years suggest that most of the miscreants had such martial training conducted by the police on the direction of SP (West). Most importantly, recent spur of violence in the midst of assembly bye-election by the ruling-party miscreants in various parts of the state, both inside the election-bound areas and outside, has reason to belief that the hoodlums are patronized by a section of police, including officer like SP (West),” the letter adds.

According to Chowdhury, Reddy’s bias was obvious and his acts are unbecoming of the post he holds. “Thus, I request you to immediately remove B. J. Reddy from all election-related duties and prosecute him against his partisan role,” the letter added.

In his second letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Chowdhury urged the poll- management authorities to treat all booths as hypersensitive booths.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Considering recent spur of violence sponsored by the ruling BJP both inside and outside the poll-bound areas as narrated in my letter to you yesterday, I strongly demand to categorize all the booths of the 4 assembly constituencies where bye-election is going to be held on 23rd June as ‘hypersensitive’ and urge for arrangement of three-layer strong security measures by the CPMF (Central Paramilitary Force) in each of the booths,” the letter reads.

Also read: China agrees to refinance Pakistan with USD 2.3 billion funding: FM

Trending Stories









