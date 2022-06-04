Agartala: Putting all speculations to rest, the ruling BJP has announced list of candidates for the ensuing by-elections in four assembly constituencies of Tripura.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said Chief Minister Manik Saha will be contesting for his home constituency 8-Bardowali. BJP’s state vice president Ashok Sinha will contest from 6-Agartala assembly constituency, considered the home turf of senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman. Both Barman and Sinha had previously served in the Congress. He joined the BJP just before the 2018 polls.

All eyes are now on the high-voltage electoral battle slated for 6-Agartala constituency.

Swapna Das Paul, chairperson of local Panchayat Samiti, will contest from 47-Surma Assembly constituency. Senior party leader and North Tripura District President Malina Debnath will be contesting from Jubarajnagar constituency. Party sources said that the candidates will file nomination papers to their respective ROs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formally released a partial list of candidates for two urban constituencies. Former Minister Sudip Roh Barman and ex-MLA Asish Saha will be contesting from their home turfs that is 6 Agartala and 8Bordowali respectively.

Both urban constituencies are set for a high-octane electoral battle as both the Congress and BJP are putting in all their might before the 2023 assembly elections. However, the opposition Left front seems to be concentrating in the remaining two seats, which falls under Dhalai and North Tripura district.

TPCC President Birajit Sinha said, “The Congress may support candidates of like-minded parties in some constituencies.”

The by-elections are scheduled on June 23 and the results will be declared on June 26 next.

