Agartala: All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Friday reminded the people of Tripura about her party’s relentless movements against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that casting vote in favor of other opposition parties like Congress will eventually help the BJP stay in power for longer years.

Dev’s statement was indicative of cracks in the party that reportedly developed after former health minister Sudip Roy Barman joined the Congress, refusing TMC’s oblique invitations.

Barman’s switch to the Congress practically paralyzed the TMC as all the aggrieved BJP leaders who once shook hands with TMC returned to the grand old party.

“As long as people keep voting for the Congress, the BJP shall be in power. The Congress is meant for sitting in the opposition, letting the BJP to win state after state. People of the state have witnessed how the TMC has worked hard during the urban body polls. We have fought the BJP head on and the Congress was silent then. Now, if the opposition votes go to Congress it will act as an advantage for the BJP,” said Dev while speaking to the reporters during the party’s nomination submission rally organized at Agartala.

Urging the voters to support the TMC, Dev said, “The Trinamool is the only alternative. Other parties have lost their credence before the public. Our leader Mamata Banerjee is the fiercest face of opposition in Tripura as well as at the national level.”

TMC state president Subal Bhowmik said, “The party high command has approved the names of Panna Deb for 6-Agartala, Neel Kamal Saha for 8-Bordowali, Arjun Sarkar for 46-Surma and Dr Mrinal Kanti Debnath for 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies as Trinamool Congress candidates.”

Bhowmik said the party is confident enough of defeating the BJP in all the four constituencies. Both the candidates of 6-Agartala and 8-Bordowali ACs filed their nomination papers on Friday followed by a rally in the city.

