Agartala: CPIM Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday observed that the situation in Tripura might get as worse as Sri Lankan crisis unless and until the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party does not leave its fascist attitude.

“If the present situation persists, people of the state will come out in streets against this government as we have seen in Sri Lanka. We don’t want to see such horrifying consequences of the BJP’s misrule in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a press conference at CPIM state headquarters, Chowdhury said, “The BJP in Tripura has unleashed its worst fascist look. For the last 50 months workers of the opposition parties have been confronting relentless political violence. And, now when the by-elections are announced, once again the BJP-backed miscreants have started their show of political vengeance in various parts of the state. We call it pre-planned as there is a similar method in it. All the attacks are perpetrated outside the poll-bound constituencies in order to create an atmosphere of terror.”

Compiling all the information regarding the incidents, Chowdhury wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and sought his intervention in restoring the law and order situation of the state.

He said, “The law and order situation was always in shambles after the BJP-IPFT government assumed power in the state. But, what we have witnessed in the last few days is a plan orchestrated to create an atmosphere not fit for free and fair polls.”

According to Chowdhury, a series of attacks were launched on opposition party workers without any provocation in different parts of the state and several party workers sustained grave injuries due to the dreaded attacks inflicted upon them.

The first few incidents, he said, were reported from Salema under Dhalai district, an area neighboring Surma Assembly constituency, which is going to polls on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Our party worker Dilip Baidya was attacked, several shops were reduced to ashes as they willingly joined a political rally organized on the occasion of nomination submission for our candidate Anjan Das. Our candidate was also threatened of dire consequences if he does not withdraw his nomination papers”, said Chowdhury.

On June 1, he said, a pre-scheduled rally of the CPIM supporters was attacked at South Tripura by BJP-backed miscreants. Brother of CPIM MLA Sudhan Das was so badly injured that he had been referred to GBP hospital Agartala along with a few party supporters, he added.

“When the injured persons were rushed to hospital, the miscreants followed them inside the hospital building and inflicted injuries using sharp weapons like choppers and rapiers,” said Chowdhury. In late night, MLA Sudhan Das succeeded in safely bringing them to Agartala for advance treatment.

Chowdhury also alleged that around hundred odd motorcycle borne miscreants let loose a reign of terror in the Mohanpur subdivision under West Tripura district.

Accusing Mohanpur MLA and Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath of playing an instrumental role behind these attacks, he said, “The minister is himself involved and he can’t excuse the charges. The blueprint was prepared and as per the list, the gang of motorcyclists roamed across the subdivision. Houses of all the noted Left leaders were ransacked and vandalized.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Expressing his concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, Chowdhury urged the poll panel to take the necessary action.

Also read: Indian Oil’s first LPG shipment through Bangladesh reaches Tripura

Trending Stories









