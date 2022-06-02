Agartala: The High Court of Tripura expressed concerns over the nature of the cybercrime committed by an accused booked under the Information Technology Act and rejected his anticipatory bail application.

The Court also raised questions about the police’s role.

“In view of the serious allegations made by the prosecution, this court feels that the Police Department is not very serious in this matter. Accordingly, this court has no hesitation to consider the request of the petitioner. But at the same time, feeling the responsibility towards the society, the crime of this nature cannot be appreciated. If the DGP himself is taken for a ride by an accused person, this court expresses its concern for the crime,” the Court order passed by Justice T Amarnath Goud’s single bench reads.

Rejecting the bail application, the Court directed the petitioner to surrender before the Elaka Magistrate on or before June 15.

The accused, Prasenjit Saha, was booked under Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of I.T Act, 2000 and added Sections 468, 471 of 120B of IPC. The petitioner has filed a bail application before the court below. The court below after hearing both sides held that the ingredients of Section 468 of the CrPC are not made out.

The Public Prosecutor R Datta and SP Crime Ajit Pratap Singh informed the Court that a well-organised syndicate is involved in the crime who are deliberately using the logo of DGP Tripura police to fake an identity.

“Mr. R. Datta, learned PP has filed counter affidavit to the petition filed by the accused-petitioner. Today, the concerned officer Shri Ajit Pratap Singh, S.P. Crime, West Tripura is present before this court. Mr. Singh submits that the investigation is in progress and they are making all efforts to apprehend the accused-person. According to Mr. Singh, during the investigation, it has also been revealed that it is not only the petitioner herein but a number of accused syndicate who are working in this cyber crimes by using the Logo of Director General of Police are involved in the case,” the Court order said.

