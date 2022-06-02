Agartala: Leader of the opposition and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar on Thursday asked the party workers not to get frightened by the terror tactics of the BJP backed miscreants and directed them to keep copies of the FIRs as a record.

Exuding confidence, Sarkar also assured the party members of stringent police action after the political change of guard, which is about to happen in the next assembly elections.

“There is no need to be afraid of the miscreants. Their days are numbered. I would advise all of you to file FIRs with the police stations. I am aware that the police will take no action against the BJP-sheltered miscreants, but it will act as a record. Strict police action will be initiated against those who are involved in crimes driven by political vengeance once this fascist party is ousted from power,” said Sarkar while addressing a party meeting at Pecharthal under the North Tripura district.

On the present political scenario in the state, the veteran leader said that time has come to relaunch movements across the state to dethrone the BJP. He said, “The time to raise your voice against the misrule of BJP has arrived. I want to call upon each and every victim of the BJP’s political vengeance to rise and revolt against the ruling party, and the intensity of the movements should be so that they are removed from power in the next elections,” Sarkar said.

Slamming the ruling party workers for misappropriating MGNREGA funds, Sarkar claimed that ”mandal-level leaders” who are supposed to help people are demanding a share in people’s hard-earned money.

“MGNERGA workers are being deprived of work if they refuse to pay a hefty cut to the local BJP leader. Remember after darkness the sun rises and whenever it heats, it rains. Similarly, this government will change and CPI-M will return to power”, Sarkar added.

Sarkar also urged the party workers to play a proactive role in scripting another victory for the Left Front and the formation of the 8th Left Front government.

Apart from Sarkar, a team of Left MLAs comprising Ratan Bhowmik, Shahid Chowdhury, Bijita Nath, Mofaswar Ali and Islam Uddin were also present in the meeting.

