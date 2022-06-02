Agartala: Two LPG bullets of Indian Oil Corporation transported through Bangladesh reached the Akhaura integrated check post on Wednesday and was received by company officials at the land port.

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said that the route had operationalised a seamless transportation of essentials in times of emergency.

“The railway connectivity between Tripura and Assam has been shattered due to the landslide and flooding as pre-monsoon rains lashed the lower parts of Assam. Being the most cost-effective medium of transport, the government used to transport all sorts of essentials through railways, but natural calamities have disrupted the road. Considering all these things, the Indian Oil Corporation has used Bangladesh as a transit route for bringing LPG bottling bullets. Two bullets have already reached Tripura on Wednesday through Akhaura integrated check post,” the Minister said.

He also added that the state government could consider transporting essentials using this route. “The FCI is also in talks with the state government to use this route for cost-cutting,” said Deb.

Secretary Tripura Food and Civil Supplies department Saradindu Choudhury told EastMojo that the main objective behind operating through this route is to make sure that this option remains open for us.

“Transportation through highways is running smoothly and unaffected. But, we have strong apprehensions that with the onset of the rainy season, obstructions could hit highways. So, the Bangladesh route has been kept open as an alternative for the highways. Necessary approvals have been taken in this regard, and consignments of different essentials would be brought through this route on regular intervals,” said Chowdhury.

