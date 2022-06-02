Silchar: At least four persons were killed and 10 others injured in two separate accidents in North Tripura district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the first accident took place at Laljuri bazar on Wednesday evening, when a metal bridge collapsed under the load of a goods-laden vehicle on it.

A lorry loaded with wooden logs fell on a waterbody after a portion of the iron bridge collapsed when the truck was passing through the structure.

The driver of the truck, identified as Arun Nath (42), and two labourers identified as Ranjit Chakma (32) and Bhagya Chakma (28) died on the spot. All the deceased persons hailed from Tripura. Nine other labourers, who were also in the lorry, sustained critical injuries.

As per reports, four of the injured were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital and four others are undergoing treatment in a local health facility. Another injured person had a minor injury and was given first-aid treatment.

An official at Kanchanpur police station confirmed the deaths on Wednesday night. He said a probe is underway to find whether the wooden logs were being transported legally or not. The bodies will be handed over to their families after the autopsy, the police official said.

Locals held the authorities responsible for the mishap, claiming that the authorities concerned did not repair the bridge for years despite repeated appeals. The bridge, which was built by the Britishers, is very old. Locals have demanded that the families of the deceased be provided adequate compensation by the government.

Another mishap took place at Balucherra in Panisagar, about 120 km from Silchar, early on Wednesday morning when a vehicle collided head-on with a lorry, following which the driver of the vehicle, Abdur Rahim Choudhury (37), died on the spot.

Choudhury hailed from Chandrapur, Lakhipur, in southern Assam’s Cachar district. The driver of the lorry, Dipak Das, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panisagar.

A team of Panisagar police reached the spot after the accident and took both the vehicles under its custody and sent the body to a hospital for autopsy, sources said.

An official at Panisagar police station said a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated.

