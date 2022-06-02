Agartala: The BJP has appointed three observers for the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.
The by-elections to four assembly constituencies- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar – will be held on June 23 and counting is on June 26.
BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed three observers (prabharis) for the by-elections in Tripura. The three prabharis include party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ashok Singhal, a cabinet minister of Assam, and Jayanta Mulla Baruah, the political secretary to the chief minister of Assam, said a senior party leader.
The last date for filing nomination papers will expire on June 6.
Singhal has met Union Minister from the state, Pratima Bhoumik, in her residence, he said.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the state party president, held an organisational meeting for the by-elections on Wednesday and prepared a strategy for it.
Also Read | Tripura: Fund crisis grips TTAADC as govt OKs only 11% of budget proposals
Latest Stories
- Cut taxes on fuel in 15 days: BJP threatens protests in West Bengal
- Here’s why we celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3
- Can you be overweight and healthy?
- Assam bureaucrat suspended for misbehaviour with foreign delegates
- Mizoram govt suspends female doctor for medical negligence
- Football for environment: Nagaland, Manipur to play friendly on June 4