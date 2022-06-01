Agartala: Tripura Congress leader and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday issued a veiled warning to the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on their “political expedition” to Tripura.

Addressing a press conference here in Congress Bhavan, Barman said, “Several political parties are now attempting to make an entry in the political spectrum of Tripura to test political waters. They are making tall promises of giving governance models like Delhi and Bengal. I want to remind them: Tripura is different from Bengal and Delhi. Here, the government is the biggest employer and maximum income opportunities are either directly or passively generated at the instance of government expenditure.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Skipping to name any of the parties, Barman said, “People of Tripura have already borne the brunt of believing the BJP and make no mistake, voters of Tripura are politically conscious enough of not repeating the same mistake this time as well.”

Explaining his statement, Barman said, “Unlike big states like West Bengal and Delhi, Tripura has very minimal sources of revenue generation. Only 13 to 14 per cent of the state’s exchequer is locally generated. Already, the state government has huge recurring expenditures in the form of social pensions and allowances for the underprivileged section. Now, if with that limited income, any party promises something big it has to expand the purview of taxation, which will again affect the people of the state.”

There are altogether 33 social pension schemes in the state, and 30 of them are state-sponsored schemes, he added. Three schemes are funded by the central government.

Barman in presence of other senior leaders of the party, welcomed 84 leaders from different political parties based out of Dharmanagar under the North Tripura district. The senior leaders who joined the grand old party leaving BJP, CPIM and Trinamool Congress have also vented their anger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Regarding the list of candidates, AICC Secretary and In-charge of Tripura Szaritha Laitphlang said, “The list of candidates is almost ready and now lies with the party high command for approval.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura gets first virtual court for traffic e-challan cases

Trending Stories









