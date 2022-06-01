Agartala: Electorate above the age of 80 and those either infected by Covid 19 or showing similar symptoms can opt for postal ballots instead of the EVMs for the by-elections in four assembly seats of Tripura as per the directives of the Election Commission of India.

This method of exercising voting rights is also open for persons with disabilities, said an official of Tripura Chief Electoral Officer.

“This is being done as per an advisory issued by the Election Commission of India on July 16, 2020. The advisory emphasised some special guidelines empowering Covid-19 infected patients and people from the vulnerable age group category”, said an electoral officer on the condition of anonymity.

To be entitled to caste their vote through postal ballots, the applicants should apply to the concerned Returning Officer by filling up the desired form. In the case of Covid 19 infected patients, the RO has been advised to make necessary arrangements and persons with disabilities have to enclose certificates with the form.

However, the officials have said that the process involves multi-layer verification and physical inspection by senior officials. The concerned BLOs, sector officers and ROs have specific responsibilities of verification of all the details before the postal ballot is issued.

“We will record the voting process. In all polling stations, election officials have to inspect the voter’s house and complete the postal ballot voting process one day before the date of polling specified for the concerned polling station”, said the official.

The polls are scheduled for June 23, and results are slated for June 26.

