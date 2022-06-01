Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday cautioned workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state unit and directed them to restrain from any kind of political violence in the forthcoming by-elections of four assembly constituencies.

Saha’s strict warning came as the ruling party has been, time and again, accused of indulging in violence, jamming booths and intimidating the voters of opposition parties.

“CM Dr Saha in his maiden meeting with Yuva Morcha state unit after assuming the charge of office has given a strict warning to the youth brigade and asked all of us to refrain from any kind of violent activities. He has rather stressed on the significant role the Yuva Mocrha can play in the elections to mobilize support for the BJP,” a BJYM leader told EastMojo.

Dr Saha chaired a crucial closed-door meeting of the BJYM at the state headquarters on Tuesday. “The objective of the meeting was to specify the role of the Yuva Mocrha in the by-elections. Separate responsibilities have been distributed among leaders to turn the party’s poll campaign a successful one,” said the BJYM leader.

While exchanging views with the youth leaders, the chief minister admitted the fact that due to internal misunderstanding, some youth activists have left the party and they should be brought back to the party fold.

“Dr Saha recalled how some valued party workers of BJYM deserted the party owing to unforeseen developments. He said that he would try his best to bring them back into the party fold,” he added.

On being asked what are the responsibilities of the BJYM for the by-polls, he said, “The Chief Minister has asked BJYM workers to lead from the front and reach out to more and more people to convey the message of Bharatiya Janata Party. The aspiring youth should know what efforts the central and state governments are undertaking to empower him, the women should know about their rights, likewise all the beneficiary groups should be made aware of the benefits they are entitled to or may have been enjoying unknowingly.”

He has also advised us to once again revive the ‘one booth, ten youth’ concept to strengthen the BJP, he said.

Pradesh BJP general secretaries Tinku Roy and Kishore Barman, BJYM president Nabadal Banik and others were present. According to Nabadal Banik, the purpose of the meeting was to strategize for the forthcoming elections.

