Agartala: The Tripura government is yet to get a positive response from the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the release of the Tripura State Rifles Battalion posted on law and order duty with the Delhi Police since November 2019.

Tripura’s Home Department has written four separate letters to the MHA so far, requesting the authorities to release the TSR troops but failed to draw any positive response, a top source in the state’s home department said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The latest letter sent on May 11 and accessed by EastMojo reads: “I am directed to refer to our earlier letter of even number dated 26th January, 2022, dated 7th February, 2022 & 19 March, 2022 on the subject mentioned above and to inform you that one Battalion TSR was deployed with Delhi Police since 20.11.2019 for law & order duty. But due to our own requirement of force in the State, the State Government has decided to withdraw the force deployed with Delhi police.”

Reiterating the state’s demand, the letter undersigned by Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura D. Kilikdar further added, “In view of the above, I am directed to reiterate our earlier decision and to request you to kindly release this Battalion at an early date for duty with Government of Tripura.”

There are altogether 12 Tripura State Rifles Battalions, among which nine are IR Battalions.

Sources in Tripura State Rifles further said, “IR Battalions are special in the sense of their composition. In these battalions, 75 percent of the troops are recruited from Tripura and the rest of 25 percent remains reserved for interested candidates from different parts of the country. As per the norms, the IR battalions could be transferred to any parts of the country as per requirement and feasibility subject to the decision of Home Ministry.”

Also read: Four firearms seized, one person arrested in Bengal’s Alipurduar

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









