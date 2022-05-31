Agartala: Thousands of aspirants preparing for the written exams for selection of Lower Division Assistant-cum-typist for various departments of Tripura have been left in a state of confusion as the exams are scheduled at a particular date when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. The exams are conducted by Tripura Public Service Commission.

Speaking on the issue, one of the job aspirants said, “There are above 10,000-15,000 aspirants waiting for the exams. According to the date sheet and list of exam venues, the exams will be held in two separate sessions on June 19 next while within four days assembly constituencies are going to polls on June 23. Generally, such exams are not conducted when the MCC is in force but we are yet to receive anything from the TPSC authorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On being contacted, an official of the Election Department said, “Job-related exams come under the purview of restricted activities when the Model Code of Conduct is enforced. The exams are likely to be postponed till the whole election process comes to an end.”

According to information available on Tripura Public Service Commission Website, there are altogether 107 exams centers spread across the state. Agartala has the highest number of exams centers—64, followed by 7 centers in Belonia, Udaipur 11, and other towns like Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar have 6, 9 and 7 centers, respectively.

Since all the districts have a significant number of exam centers, including Dhalai and North Tripura districts, that are under MCC restrictions right now, chances are high that the exams would be postponed. All the exam related details were published before the announcement of the poll schedule, sources said.

Also Read | Tripura polls: CM office gets ‘MCC violation’ notice; PM’s event called off

Trending Stories









