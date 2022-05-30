Agartala: The CPI (M), the main opposition party in Tripura, on Monday alleged gross violation of ‘model code of conduct’ (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India in the matter.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to virtually address an event of beneficiaries of centrally- sponsored schemes on May 31 next in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Citing media reports, the party said, “Kindly let me bring to your notice to a news item published in today’s issue of ‘Syandan Patrika’ of Agartala under caption “PRADHNMANTRI AAPNIO?” The content of the news is about Prime Minister’s virtual interaction with the people on implementation of MGNREGA and UJALA YOJANA schemes in Tripura on 31st May, 2022. The Office of the Prime Minister directed all the 8 DM & Collectors to make wide publication of the programme and arrange massive participation of people to hear the Prime Minister through giant screen in various places of the state.”

Expressing concerns over the event, the letter claimed that this programme is being used as a tool to promote the electoral prospects of the ruling party.

“Certainly, the Hon’ble Prime Minister shall not propagate failure of the schemes referred to above. Whatever might be the reality of these schemes in the state, he will propagate achievements of his government in these two schemes at the moment when the MCC is enforced in two districts and parts of one district in connection with bye-election to 4 Assembly seats in the state. On the other hand, for performing this programme, he will make use of the government’s transmission machineries, the district administration and the official media, etc., for furtherance of electoral prospects of his party,” the letter claims.

In the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the CPI(M) also alleged that PM Modi was intentionally violating the model code of conduct and immediate measures must be taken to stop the violation.

“By launching this programme, the Hon’ble Prime Minister intentionally violates the para 4 of section VII under caption ‘Party in Power’ of MCC, which categorically bars ‘misuse of official mass media for publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power’. If the highest dignitary of the country is so adamant to violate minimum norms of democratic practice, then what remains of so-called democracy in the country? I humbly request you, in the capacity of CEO of the state, to exert and intervene in the matter to stop this program for adherence to the MCC in its true spirit,” the letter concludes.

