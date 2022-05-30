Agartala: The opposition Left Front on Monday announced a list of candidates for by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura slated on June 23 next.

The Left parties will be fielding two new faces for 8-Bordowali and 57-Jubarajanagar assembly constituencies, while no changes have made for the 6-Agartala and 46-Surma assembly constituencies.

CPI-M, the major constituent of the Left Front, will field candidates from three constituencies and the All India Forward Bloc will be fielding candidate for 8-Bordowali constituency.

The selected candidates are CPI-M’s Krishna Majumder for 6-Agartala, AIFB’s Raghunath Sarkar for 8-Bordowali, CPI-M’s Anjan Das for 46-Surma and Shailendra Nath for 57-Jubarajnagar.

Addressing the press during the announcement, Left Front convener Narayan Kar said, “The selection has been made after thorough discussion in the party forums and a series of meetings were convened before taking the final call. All the parties have unanimously approved the names of the candidates.”

Urging the electorates to cast their valuable votes in favour of the Left Front candidates, Kar said, “For the last 50 months, BJP-IPFT government has miserably failed in fulfilling its promises. The aspiring youth is struggling to get jobs in the government sector; reports on corruption charges are rampant in the media, and scarcity of work has engulfed the rural areas. Once they had promised to give 50,000 jobs in the first year, and their ministers are now saying they could not give 5,000 permanent jobs.”

Expressing apprehensions over the role of the poll panel, Kar also lashed out at the ruling party for making mockery of democracy in the state by looting the ‘rights of people’.

“Right from the 2019 parliamentary elections, the electorates were prevented from exercising their adult franchise freely. All the elections had been turned into a farcical exercise as incidents of booth capturing, intimidation and manipulation of poll process occurred in maximum polling booths. We are requesting the Election Commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections where people’s participation should look like a festival,” said Kar, adding that CCTV surveillance, webcasting and other precautionary measures must be put in place to avert such irregularities.

Kar also slammed former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and claimed that he had chalked out a far reaching plan for the next 25 years, but in face of public rejection, the party had to remove him. “Former CM had framed the vision 2047, a plan for next 25 years in the hope to be in power for that long, but unfortunately he can’t complete the first elected term of five years,” said Kar.

On being asked about the participation of multiple political parties in these elections, CPI-M state secretary Jitendra CHowdhury said, “This is the beauty of democracy and we want that more parties, more people participate in the election process that defines the very essence of democracy.”

