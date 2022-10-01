Durga Puja is an integral part of Hindu festivals across the nation. The auspicious festival will be celebrated from 1 October to 5 October 2022.

According to the lunar calendar, it is observed with fanfare for five days widely in Bengal, Assam, and other parts of the nation. Durga Puja commences on the Mahalaya, which falls on an Amavasya or no-moon night. The holy festival overlaps with the nine-day Navratri celebrations and ends on Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami.

Regarded as the triumph over evil, Durga Puja has a direct reference to the mythological text Ramayana. This holy festival has another name which is called Akaal Bodhan for the worship of Goddess Durga in the month of Ashwin. The term ‘Akaal Bodhan’ literally means ‘untimed worship’.

The worship is carried out at an unusual time which is different from the customary time for worship, namely Basant (Spring).

According to Ramayana, during the battle between Rama and Ravana, Rama sought the blessings of Goddess Durga for his victory.

He performed puja to the fiercest goddess during the uncustomary time of autumn and therefore the puja was known as ‘Akaal Bodhan’.

In a lunar year, Hindus observe two Navratris. Usually, the first one is celebrated in March- April during spring. That time of the year is believed to be the original Navratri or the time to awaken the goddess of power and piousness. While the one that falls during the autumn is called the ‘Akal Bodhon’.

Now that we have made clear this is not the original Durga puja, here are other mind-boggling facts that you might not know about

Durga Puja did not even start in Kolkata

Kolkata may be the centre of Durga puja but it did not start there.

It was first organized near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. In 1910, the first community to organise Durga Puja was a group of expatriate Bengalis a year before Delhi was declared as the capital of British India. This group of Bengalis came to be the Delhi Durga Puja Samiti, known as the Kashmere Gate Durga puja.

Rituals denoting the significance of girl child

Worshipping Almighty as Divine Mother is an age-old tradition in India and a refined part of Indian culture. At a time when crimes against women are on the high rise, this ritual of Kumari puja turns out to be immensely significant.

Kumari Puja is carried out on the eighth day of the Durga puja. It is held to celebrate this faith through ceremonious worship of young girls in sense of Divine Mother and thus urging society to accumulate efforts to stop hate crimes against them.

The mode of transport chosen by the goddess decides the fate of the earth

Ever known that the transport chosen by Goddess Durga to come to the earth has fascinating myths associated with it? The mode or vahana that the goddess uses for her arrival and departure often is indicative of how the year, or the one next, shall unfold. It is believed that the Goddess either arrives on an Elephant, a Horse, a Boat, or Palanquin. If she arrives at the mortal realm on an elephant, it signifies that there will be a period of peace and prosperity to follow. However, if she arrives on the horse, it means a period of dispersal and destruction will soon wreak havoc. As per the scriptures, it is said that her arrival on the palanquin indicates plague. And if she chooses to arrive on the boat it means heralding flood but leaves fertility and a high yield of crops in its wake as well.

In 2019, it was believed that Goddess Durga had arrived and departed on a horse. As per the scholars, the arrival and departure on the same mode of transport is an ill omen.

Now talk about transport troubles, these predictions may often come true as well!

Drawing the third eye in darkness

This is one of the most mind-boggling factors associated with this puja. We all believe that Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja. Wrong! The ritual of chakshu daan or giving the divine mother her eye marks the beginning of Durga puja. The eyes are considered to be the pathways of light. But you will be surprised to know that the ancient ritual of the idol maker has to draw the third eye of the Goddess in absolute darkness!

Adorned with imported attire

Contemporary designer clothes are not just modern phenomena! Years ago Goddess would be adorned with imported attire from Germany.

The wealthy Zamindar families dressed Durga maa in glittering silver foils or Daaker Shaaj with posts imported from Germany. Hence, the novel style was developed which is still very much in vogue today.

Killing demons in the Chamunda form

Goddess Durga is every bit like the accomplished woman – powerful but unleashes her divine wrath against the wicked. To invoke the wild side of her, the ritual of Sandhi puja is performed with an elaborate arrangement of 108 lotuses and 108 lamps. It marks the time when she emerges in her Chamunda form to kill the demons Chanda and Munda.

Earlier, animal sacrifice were made. But now it has been largely discontinued and vegetables are symbolically sacrificed.

An Exciting member visits

We all know who comes along with Goddess. Apart from her children Ganesha, Karthik, Saraswati, and Lakshmi, there is another member who also visits. It is none other than the Kola Bou, or the Banana Wife! She is actually the consort of Lord Ganesha. Kola Bou is adorned as the banana stem, wrapped in clothes, bathed, and even worshipped. This ritual indicates the need to worship vegetation amidst so much destruction of the climate.

If in case, we have missed any other facts that you know, let us know in the comments below.

