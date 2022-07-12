With the onset of monsoon, flora and fauna come back to life and the sound of raindrops fill our hearts with joy. The monsoon season creates some of the most beautiful and mesmerizing sights in the world, especially in the hilly areas. A video from Naneghat, Maharashtra, is proof of this.

A short clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a waterfall between two mountains going upwards rather than falling down. The wind accompanying the rains has made the video look like something out of the world.

The IFS officer tweeted the video with the caption, “When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons.”

One can see the lush green mountains with clouds floating around in the now viral video.

The video, which was shared on July 10, has managed to get over 3.5 lakh views and 16,000 likes in a span of just two days.

Below are a few reactions from users.

