Nagaland minister and Shaadi.com's founder engage in hilarious chat online

Turning to Google to look for answers to satisfy their curiosity isn’t unusual for people. Recently, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along was delighted to see netizens searching about his wife online. His tongue-in-cheek response to the people googling about his wife has everyone laughing out loud.
Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education, was left in splits when he found that people have been resorting to Google to see pictures of him with his wife. However, the only problem is that he is still single. He took to twitter to share a screenshot of the google search with the caption, “Ayalee, @Google search excites me.”
He further added, “I am still looking for her” which caught the attention of Shaadi.Com founder, Anuppam Mittal.
Seeing an opportunity, the Shaadi.com founder, Anupam Mittal tagged his company and wrote “Kuch karna padega (have to do something).” Things took an interesting turn as the Nagaland minister showed off his sense of humor while replying to Mittal’s comment.
“Bhai filhal hum bindas hai (Brother, I’m great for now),” Along tweeted with a wink smiley and passed on the opportunity to actor Salman Khan.
Mittal was in no mood to leave the conversation midway and warned the minister that it can be a very long wait for Khan but he and his company will be waiting for the minister to tie his knot.
The conversation started an online laugh riot when Along pledged to stay single on the occasion of World Population Day. He commented on making judicious and informed choices about child bearing.
Reacting to the ‘being single’ tweet from Along, BJP minister Kiran Rijiju jokingly replied “The Education Minister of Nagaland @AlongImna is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group.”
Playing along, Along responded to the senior BJP minister saying, “I wouldn’t mind if people join my group willingly.”
The hilarious conversation of BJP ministers about marriage has hooked the netizens.
