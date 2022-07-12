Nagaland minister and Shaadi.com's founder engage in hilarious chat online

Turning to Google to look for answers to satisfy their curiosity isn’t unusual for people. Recently, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along was delighted to see netizens searching about his wife online. His tongue-in-cheek response to the people googling about his wife has everyone laughing out loud.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education, was left in splits when he found that people have been resorting to Google to see pictures of him with his wife. However, the only problem is that he is still single. He took to twitter to share a screenshot of the google search with the caption, “Ayalee, @Google search excites me.”

He further added, “I am still looking for her” which caught the attention of Shaadi.Com founder, Anuppam Mittal.

See more Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

Seeing an opportunity, the Shaadi.com founder, Anupam Mittal tagged his company and wrote “Kuch karna padega (have to do something).” Things took an interesting turn as the Nagaland minister showed off his sense of humor while replying to Mittal’s comment.

See more Bhai filhal hum bindas hai😉



Waiting for Salman Bhai 😎 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

“Bhai filhal hum bindas hai (Brother, I’m great for now),” Along tweeted with a wink smiley and passed on the opportunity to actor Salman Khan.

Mittal was in no mood to leave the conversation midway and warned the minister that it can be a very long wait for Khan but he and his company will be waiting for the minister to tie his knot.

See more @AlongImna Could be a very long wait for @BeingSalmanKhan 😉 .. lekin aapka @ShaadiDotCom aur mujhe intezar rahega 😅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 11, 2022

The conversation started an online laugh riot when Along pledged to stay single on the occasion of World Population Day. He commented on making judicious and informed choices about child bearing.

See more On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Reacting to the ‘being single’ tweet from Along, BJP minister Kiran Rijiju jokingly replied “The Education Minister of Nagaland @AlongImna is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group.”

See more The Education Minister of Nagaland @AlongImna is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group 🙂 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 11, 2022

Playing along, Along responded to the senior BJP minister saying, “I wouldn’t mind if people join my group willingly.”

See more Yes @KirenRijiju Ji. I wouldn't mind if people join my group willingly 😆✌🏻 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

The hilarious conversation of BJP ministers about marriage has hooked the netizens.

