BTS recently announced a documentary to be available for fans all over the world and ARMY is super excited, obviously.

So, if you are one of those who can’t decide their bias between Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, well, it seems like things will get easy for you as their upcoming new docu-series will give a peek to each one’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The show will feature all of your favourite idols and the ARMY will get a closer look at their lives.

The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE announced a global collaboration that will see the companies working together to showcase the creative brilliance of South Korea’s music and entertainment industry to the world.

The agreement includes global distribution of five major content titles from HYBE, which include two exclusive series featuring BTS.

Here’s all you need to know about the new K-pop shows on the Disney+ Hotstar, BTS’ docu-series’ India release date:

Three of HYBE’s projects coming to Disney’s streaming services include:

BTS: ‘Permission to dance on stage’ – LA

The exclusive cinematic 4K concert film will feature BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

They performed Billboard hit songs “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” and this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person.

In the Soop: Friendcation

It is an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy.

The program will feature the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of fun activities.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

The original docu-series follows the incredible journey of the BTS pop icons.

With access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the boy bands’ daily lives, thoughts and plans as they prepare for their second chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The docu-series will be available exclusively next year on Disney’s streaming services.

See more

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service,” she added.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences with a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE.

He added: “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise-building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the announcement, BTS fans took to Twitter and expressed their joy.

See more "BTS Monuments: Beyond the star" new document series that will be available in 2023 next year that will show a more up close and personal side of BTS….WE BOOKED AND BUSY — 🧸🍓Carterrr⁷ In The Box🍊 🃏 (@ughmane) July 11, 2022

See more BTS MONUMENTS : BEYOND THE STARS is about their journey how they've grown in the past years. This is gonna be emotional so get yourself ready, i don't think a box of tissues will be enough. 🥺 — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) July 11, 2022

See more [🎥]

BTS message for Disney +



BTS Monuments: Beyond the star, the new document series that will be available in 2023. Showing more personal sides of BTS !!



Omg 😭#DisneyPlusSG #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/w7dDQ93CWg — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) July 12, 2022

See more "bts monuments: beyond the star" oh my god😭 pic.twitter.com/EapIAbOOWz — tata⁷ in the box🃏 (@itstatamic) July 12, 2022

See more "BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR" a documentary series on disney + that will show us debut to present, 9yrs of music and journey of reaching their current position, 'preparing for the chapter 2, current thoughts, and future plans.



Omg can't wait 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/wYjrLAv0df — anju⁷✰🃏 (@jjksceo) July 12, 2022

Also read: 5 Stranger Things season 4 facts that will turn you Upside Down

Trending Stories









