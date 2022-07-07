Pakistani actor Fawad Khan made a grand entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series ‘Ms Marvel’ and the internet just can’t keep calm. Though Khan made a late entry in the series, netizens say that it was worth the wait.

Fawad appears in the fifth episode of Ms Marvel and reveals more details about protagonist Kamala Khan’s heritage. Kamala is one of the two South-Asian superheroes in MCU and is played by Canadian actress Iman Vellani.

In the series, Kamla is a Pakistani-American teen who acquires superpowers from a bracelet gifted by her grandmother. Fawad Khan is introduced in the fifth episode of Ms Marvel as Hasan, a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls for Aisha, a being from another dimension. The character of Aisha is played by actress Mehwish Hayat. Both Aisha and Hasan are Kamla’s grandparents in the series.

Netizens are thrilled by the role of Hasan and Fawad Khan is once again trending on Twitter after the fifth episode was aired. One fan who loved the on-screen chemistry of Hasan and Aisha tweeted: “Gawd, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan’s chemistry in the new ep(isode) of Ms Marvel.”

Another fan shared screengrabs of Fawad’s expression from the episode and tweeted: “We all can agree that Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel episode 5 is just” with the hashtag #MsMarvel.

Another tweet examined the episode’s fearless portrayal of one of history’s most troubled chapters, “The fifth episode of #MsMarvel isn’t afraid of tackling a dark period in history and examining generational trauma, but the short runtime makes the flashback sequence feel rushed. Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat are terrific together, even if their relationship feels undercooked.”

Another tweet read, “Single handedly owned the episode #FawadKhan#MsMarvel“

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series Ms Marvel has been praised by netizens for portraying the culture and traditions of South-Asia. The cast comprises many Pakistani and Indian actors and Fawad Khan is not the only mainstream actor in Ms Marvel. In the fourth episode, Indian actor and director Farhan Akhtar also appeared in a crucial role as Waleed, a vigilante leader who helps Kamala out as she’s being pursued in Karachi.

