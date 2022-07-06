Food delivery app Swiggy is offering Rs 5000 as a ‘reward’ for identifying the delivery man who was seen riding a horse during the Mumbai rain to deliver food. The company has failed to identify the delivery guy in the now-viral video.

In the short clip, a man can be seen with the Swiggy food-delivering bag, riding a horse on the streets of Mumbai. As the video was recorded from behind, the food delivery giants have failed to identify their delivery guy.

Swiggy released a statement ‘to address the horse in the room’ after the video went viral on social media platforms.

“Attention netizens and foodies. It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person, carrying our monogrammed delivery bag while sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame,” they wrote.

The food delivery company added, “Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?”

After failed attempts to identify the delivery guy, Swiggy decided to offer Rs. 5000 in Swiggy Money as a bounty to the first person who can provide them with some useful intel about their accidental brand ambassadors.

In the end, the company added, “Come forward. Do your share as a good citizen of India. Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we.”

See more Let's address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

See more This particular horse! pic.twitter.com/5LdDGexaQW — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

Netizens quickly responded to the unusual request by sharing memes as ‘hints’ and asked for a reward.

One user posted “That’s Ranjhor ka Rathore, Jay,” referring Jaane Tu ya Jaane Na, a 2008 Bollywood movie.

See more a man of dreams 😍 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

Some suggested that Swiggy should run a “poll with everyone in favour of horse-delivered food.”

See more You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh 🐎 — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) July 5, 2022

