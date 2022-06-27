The internet is full of elephant lovers who keep on sharing stunning photographs and videos featuring the antics of elephants from around the world.
To make elephant lovers’ Monday better and give them something to rejoice, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a clip of the oldest elephant in the world. In the short clip, Vatsala, the 105-year-old elephant, can be seen standing calmly in a field with chains in its leg and moving its trunk.
Watch the video clip here:
Vatasla, is the only living elephant in the world to have crossed the 100-year milestone, Nanda noted. The oldest living elephant is 105 years old and lives in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.
Nanda went on to add that the pachyderm has played a major role in monitoring tigers during their reintroduction in the Panna tiger reserve.
The viral clip was shared on Sunday and has gathered more than 14,000 views since then. While many users were extremely happy to see the oldest living elephant online, many others were irked over the chains on Vatasla.
A Twitter user wrote, “Vatsala…meaning loving or affectionate…a name appropriate for her. May god bless her with good health for many more years.” Another user wrote, “You revere this great elephant while keeping it in chains?”
Notably, Vatsala has surpassed the age of Chengallor Dakhshayani who died at the age of 89 in 2019.
Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child
Latest Stories
- Manipur Shiv Sena chief stopped from meeting rebel MLAs at Guwahati hotel
- Watch: The world’s oldest elephant that lives beyond 100 years
- Agnipath a fraud on youths, govt should reconsider: Meghalaya Guv
- Assam minister lauds police’s zero-tolerance policy vs drug traffickers
- Assam’s Nobojit Narzary wins ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’
- India records 45% jump in daily Covid count with 17,073 new cases