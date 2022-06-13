Anand Mahindra, CEO of Mahindra group never fails to surprise his 9.3 million twitter followers with something extraordinary everyday. From heart melting posts to inspirational quotes, Mahindra has made his profile a gold mine of content. He recently shared a video of an incredible café which went viral almost immediately.

The viral clip was originally shared by an influencer Garima Goel, where she can be seen giving a tour of the astonishing café located in Kashmir’s Gurez Valley. She goes around the beautiful cafe to show her followers the decor and ambience of the café named Log Hut, which is run by the Indian Army. She also shows the different varieties of food and beverages that one can enjoy at the café.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination! pic.twitter.com/oQZvEOanlT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 11, 2022

Anand Mahindra shared the clip on his twitter account with the caption: “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!” His tweet went viral in almost no time.

Also Read | ‘My You’: BTS’s Jungkook dedicates new song to ARMY

Trending Stories









