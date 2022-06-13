YouTube has become a vital part of our lives. The online platform caters to almost every person and mood, with thousands and thousands of videos in its library. But, do you remember how it all began?

The Instagram handle of YouTube shared the first-ever video that was uploaded on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The caption of the video read, “If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest,” showing YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim’s first upload on the site.

See more

The 19-second-long video, which was uploaded 17 years ago, shows Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

He can be heard saying, “All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that’s, that’s cool. And that’s pretty much all there is to say.”

The video has received 235 million views and it is also the only video uploaded from Karim’s verified Youtube channel.

Though the video keeps surfacing on different social media platforms showing how YouTube was started, users were astonished to see the 17-year-old video on YouTube’s official Instagram handle.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A user commented, “Damn! I looked it up and it’s true.”

Another user said, “This YouTube changed so many peoples lives,”

The Instagram post has already been viewed 168,236 times.

YouTube was officially launched on February 14, 2005, and is also the second most visited website after Google, with over 2.5 billion monthly users who collectively watch more than one billion hours of videos each day.

Also read | Britain’s Queen becomes world’s second-longest reigning monarch

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









