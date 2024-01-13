Unexplored Paradise: The Best Places to Travel in Northeast India 2024 with Tanya Khanijow

Northeast India, often referred to as the ‘Seven Sisters’, is a hidden gem nestled in the eastern Himalayas. This region, comprising eight states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura – boasts breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and rich wildlife. From snow-capped peaks and lush valleys to cascading waterfalls and vibrant festivals, Northeast India has something to offer every traveller.

Today we will dive into some of the best places to visit in NorthEast India recommended by renowned Indian travel vlogger Tanya Khanijow.

Tanya Khanijow is an Indian YouTuber, travel blogger, and photographer who has had a passion for travel since her college days.

Tanya has accumulated 1360000 subscribers on YouTube, 306,000 followers on Facebook and 890,000 followers on Instagram.

Here are some of the best places to visit in Northeast India referred by Khanijow.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang emerges as a delightful town and the administrative nucleus of the Tawang district. Situated along the NH-13 stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, this locale once proudly held the title of the capital of the Tawang Tract, a historical distinction now reflected in the division between the Tawang district and the West Kameng district.

For those eager to traverse these captivating terrains, two avenues present themselves: embark on a Rs 4,000 Helicopter journey from Guwahati or opt for the conventional road trip, both options sharing comparable costs. As you embark on this journey of exploration, be prepared to encounter landmarks that define the region’s charm, such as the inviting Chakzam Bridge and the majestic Bumla Pass, each promising a truly enriching experience.

The standard cost for these ventures stands at Rs 5,500, though it’s advised to remain mindful of potential fluctuations in pricing over time. Ensuring a seamless exploration, and obtaining a pass for these excursions is mandatory, and possessing an Aadhar card becomes a prerequisite for the necessary documentation.

Sohra or Cherrapunji in Meghalaya: Stands as a lofty town nestled in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, renowned for its enchanting landscapes and unique features. The region is particularly famous for its living root bridges, ingeniously crafted from rubber trees, showcasing indigenous engineering brilliance.

Venturing to the northeast, the Mawkdok Dympep Valley View Point treats visitors to sweeping panoramas of lush gorges, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Amidst the surrounding hills, the Noh-Kalikai, Dain-Thlen, and Kynrem waterfalls cascade from forested clifftops, offering a symphony of nature’s grandeur. South of the town, the Mawsmai Cave unveils its mystical beauty, with illuminated stalagmites adding a captivating touch to the subterranean wonders.

Although Tanya’s visit occurred in June, it’s worth noting that this might not be the most optimal month for travel. Despite the suboptimal timing, Tanya explored the breathtaking Noh-khalikai Fall, and the enchanting 7 Sisters Waterfall, and experienced the marvel of walking on the living root bridge. All this while enjoying the comfort of a delightful homestay, adding a touch of warmth and hospitality to her memorable journey.

Dzuko Valley, Nagaland: The Dzuko Valley, alternatively referred to as Dzukou Valley or Dziiko Valley, graces the landscape between the Senapati district of Manipur and the Kohima district of Nagaland in the enchanting Northeast region of India. Renowned for its pristine natural setting, the valley captivates visitors with its ever-changing seasonal flowers, vibrant flora, and diverse fauna. Prepare to be spellbound as you immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the Dzuko Valley, where the harmonious blend of nature’s wonders creates a truly mesmerizing experience.

As Tanya started her adventure journey to Dzuku Valley, accompanied by our hospitable local hosts. A 3-hour trek leads her to the breathtaking Dzuku Valley, promising awe-inspiring views and communion with nature. Amidst the trek, she took a delightful pitstop in a dormitory, savouring the simplicity and camaraderie, complemented by the comforting warmth of a shared bowl of Maggi.

Adding a commendable touch to the journey, Tanya took the lead in promoting a plastic-free lifestyle, inspiring a conscious effort to preserve the pristine beauty of our surroundings. where the camaraderie, nature, and responsible choices blend seamlessly to create lasting memories in the heart of Jakhama and the enchanting Dzuko Valley.

Imphal, Manipur: The vibrant capital of Manipur is Imphal in northeastern India, steeped in historical and cultural richness. Along the banks of the Imphal River, the imposing Kangla Fort, once the esteemed seat of local rulers, now stands as a repository of invaluable relics, encapsulating the region’s storied past. Nestled on the southern fringe of the centuries-old Polo Ground, the Manipur State Museum beckons visitors with its diverse displays, featuring an array of tribal artefacts and a majestic royal boat, offering a captivating journey through the heritage and traditions of the region.

As Tanya opted for a direct flight to Imphal, where she embraced a three-day exploration with a cab. Along the way, she indulged in the local culinary delights, savouring specialities like Congrain, Pineapple, Stick Beans, Lotus Stem, Papaya, Kakthum, Chakhao (black rice), and even enjoyed fruits from Myanmar, accompanied by the sweetness of raw honey.

Intrigued by the natural beauty, Tanya ventured to the Santhei National Park, a popular picnic spot with an entry ticket priced at a mere Rs 10, and Rs 50 for a car. Refreshing herself with a unique Pineapple and Orange mix alcohol, she also sampled the local Andro drink.

Exploring the cultural tapestry, Tanya encountered mud houses crafted with bamboo and thatched roots, providing a glimpse into the indigenous architecture. Her journey continued to Loktak Lake, where she made a pitstop at the mesmerizing Saduchiru Waterfall en route. In the vicinity of Loktak Lake, she encountered the Brow-antlered deer, the state animal of Manipur, and indulged in a serene boating ride on the expansive lake.

Venturing further, Tanya explored the floating islands of Loktak, immersing herself in the local street food known as Nga Bora. The journey concluded with a visit to the Willong Khullen Monoliths, adding a touch of historical significance to her immersive exploration of Manipur’s diverse landscapes and cultural treasures.

Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh: At an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level, Mechukha, also known as Menchukha, stands as a multifaceted town, assembly constituency, and subdivision in the captivating Mechukha Valley. Resting along the Yargep Chu/Siyom River in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, this enchanting locale is a testament to the state’s diverse and picturesque landscapes.

With historical roots dating back to before the 1950s, Mechuka Valley held the moniker Pachakshiri, echoing the region’s rich heritage and evoking a sense of bygone eras. Today, Mechukha beckons visitors with its breathtaking altitude, serene beauty, and a unique blend of cultural and historical significance.

As Tanya highlighted, reaching Dibrugarh offers the flexibility of either taking a flight or opting for a train journey. Once there, an intriguing option is to spend a night in Aalo, accessible through a shared taxi at approximately Rs 800, while a private taxi would incur a daily cost of Rs 5000.

For accommodation, homestays in the area typically range from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000, inclusive of a delightful food package at Rs 600 per person.

During her stay, Tanya explored the enchanting Dorjeeling Village, discovering its rich cultural tapestry and the charm of an old monastery. Embracing the warmth of the local hospitality, she savoured authentic home-cooked meals, adding a touch of local flavour to her memorable journey.

