Now, you can fly directly to Bangkok from Guwahati

Guwahati: Air connectivity between Thailand and India received a big boost with a direct flight from Guwahati to Bangkok courtesy of Thai Air Asia.

The inauguration ceremony at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was attended by Ankur Jain, Director, Assam Skill Development Mission, Chief Airport Officer, (Guwahati Airport) Utpal Baruah and Wuitchuni Kuntapeng, Chief Executive Officer, Thai Air Asia, Bangkok and Shri Shyam Malani, Director, Indo Thai, Guwahati.

A statement from Thai Air Asia said that with the tourism market in India growing steadily, the company is introducing a new route from Bangkok-Don Mueang to Guwahati, flying 3 times a week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting December 1.

“Travelers from Thailand will now be able to experience the sacred city of India’s northeast while Indian travellers will have access to an extensive network across Thailand in time for the end-of-year holiday season,” Thai Air Asia said.

Tansita Akrarittipirom, Head of Commercial AirAsia Thailand, said Don Mueang-Guwahati is a new route for the carrier that came with exciting challenges.

“The addition marks the ninth Thai-Indian connection for Thai AirAsia after Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, affirming the growth of the Indian market and its potential for even more routes for AirAsia,” she said.

To kick off ticket sales, AirAsia is offering Don Mueang-Guwahati from only 3,590 Thai Baht (about Rs 8,567.70) all-in for a one-way trip.

The flight landed at Guwahati airport at 11.10 pm with 56 passengers and left at 11.40 pm for Bangkok with 97 passengers on the first day.

In the future, this airline will provide onward connectivity to Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer, said the airport has marched ahead with this new connection towards making this airport a hub to the South East Asian countries.

“It will give a fillip to the tourism industry in this region. We all, airport, airline, government and other stakeholders should work jointly to make this route sustainable,” he said.

