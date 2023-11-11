NFR reminds passengers to avoid carrying inflammable items on trains

Guwahati: N. F. Railway (NFR) has issued a crucial safety advisory, urging passengers to exercise caution during their travels. With an upsurge in passenger traffic, the railway authorities emphasise the risks associated with carrying inflammable materials such as crackers and petrol.
N. F. Railway has been actively conducting awareness campaigns to educate passengers about the perils of transporting hazardous items.
Railway officials, including the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, TTEs, Coach Attendants, Guards, and Station Managers, are closely monitoring passenger activities to enforce safety protocols, stated an official advisory from NFR.
The advisory stated that carrying inflammable objects on trains is deemed a punishable offense under Section 164 of the Railways Act, 1989, with potential penalties including imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. Offenders may also be held liable for any resulting loss, injury, or damage.
N. F. Railway also appealed to passengers to prioritise safety, abstain from carrying inflammable items, and ensure a secure journey for themselves and their fellow travellers.
