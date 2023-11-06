Ah, November! The time when the mesmerizing Northeast India beckons travelers with open arms. A month when the monsoons have bid their adieu, and winter hasn’t fully set in. It’s the perfect time to explore the less-trodden paths of this astonishing region. But where should you go beyond the usual tourist spots? For those curious souls, here’s an extensive list of places to visit in Northeast India during this pleasant month. Let’s embark on this journey together to untold destinations and spellbinding experiences.

The Ultimate Guide to Exploring Northeast India in November

1. Majuli: Where Rivers Craft Islands

Floating amidst the Brahmaputra’s vastness, Majuli proudly stands as the world’s largest river island, offering glimpses into Assam’s rich culture and the extraordinary lives of its people.

Majuli is said to be the largest inhabited river Island in the world Credit: Twitter Majuli Mask-making Majuli-Jorhat Majuli waterbody Moment from Raas preparation in Majuli Credit: Twitter image

Key Attractions: Satras, Ali Ai Ligang festival, mask-making.

How to Travel to Majuli?

– Nearest Airport: Jorhat Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Jorhat Town Railway Station

– Road Journey: From Jorhat, board a ferry across the Brahmaputra, witnessing riverside stories.

Costs:

– Accommodations: INR 800-1700 per night.

– Meals: INR 130-370.

Local dishes to try: Masor Tenga, Laksa.

Why in November?

Ideal temperatures and the harvest festival make it a cultural treat, offering a golden opportunity to partake in the local life.

2. Ziro Valley: Echoes from a Cultural Cradle

Amidst Arunachal’s rolling hills, Ziro, a UNESCO World Heritage site, harbors the unique traditions of the Apatani tribe, nestled in charming pine forests.

Ziro Ziro valley Ziro Festival Ziro Festival Credit: Mohit Sharma Farming around the Ziro Valley

Key Attractions: Apatani Villages, Pine Forests, Shivalinga, Ziro Festival.

How to Travel to Ziro Valley?

– Nearest Airport: Lilabari Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Naharlagun Railway Station

– Road Journey: Drive from Itanagar through verdant landscapes to reach Ziro.

Costs:

– Homestays: INR 1400-2300.

– Meals: INR 190-470.

Local dishes to try: Bamboo Shoot Fry, Pika Pila.

Why in November?

Cool weather and golden paddy fields set the scenic stage for a dreamy escape.

3. Dzukou Valley: Blossoming in Nature’s Lap

Straddling Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou offers an ethereal spectacle of undulating hills, unique flora, and vibrant hues, a true testament to nature’s spellbinding canvas.

Credit: EastMojo Image Credit: EastMojo image Credit: EastMojo Image Dzukou valley

Key Attractions: Valley views, Dzukou Lilies, serene treks.

How to Travel to Dzukou Valley?

– Nearest Airport: Dimapur Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Dimapur Railway Station

– Road Access: Starting at Kohima, a scenic route leads to the valley’s entrance at Viswema.

Costs:

– Camping: INR 950-1700.

– Meals: INR 110-320.

Local dishes to try: Axone, Smoked Pork.

Why in November?

Witness the valley’s flora in full bloom, under clear skies, a captivating sight for nature lovers.

4. Mawlynnong: An Eco-conscious Enigma

Mawlynnong, in Meghalaya, stands as a testament to community-driven sustainability and is the epitome of cleanliness and nature’s harmony, offering an alluring glimpse into eco-conscious living.

Mawlynnong village in the East Khasi Hills district of the Meghalaya

Key Attractions: Living Root Bridges, Sky Viewpoint, Balancing Rock.

How to Travel to Mawlynnong?

– Nearest Airport: Shillong Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Guwahati Railway Station

– Road Insight: Journey from Shillong through the picturesque Khasi hills to reach this pristine village.

Costs:

– Homestays: INR 1200-2000.

– Meals: INR 160-420.

Local dishes to try: Jadoh, Dohkhlieh.

Why in November?

Experience the ideal weather, explore the living bridges, and enjoy clear starry nights, a heavenly retreat for the eco-tourist.

5. Khonoma: Legacy of the Greens

Located about 20 km west of Kohima in Nagaland, Khonoma stands as India’s first green village, safeguarding its environment and the heritage of the Angami tribe, a charming narrative of conservation and culture.

Key Attractions: Terraced fields, Mithun Sanctuary, indigenous games.

How to Travel to Khonoma?

– Nearest Airport: Dimapur Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Dimapur Railway Station

– Road Route: An immersive drive from Kohima amidst the green surroundings brings you to this conservation hub.

Costs:

– Village stays: INR 1050-1900.

– Meals: INR 160-370.

Local dishes to try: Galho, Anishi.

Why in November?

Engage in post-harvest festivals and witness the village’s conservation endeavors firsthand, an exciting and educational journey.

6. Tawang: Spirituality amidst Snowscapes

Ensconced in the towering heights of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang, with its ancient monasteries and mountainous marvels, offers travelers a spiritual retreat and breathtaking vistas, a serene sanctuary for the soul.

The Ganden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Credit: EastMojo image

Key Attractions: Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass, Gorichen Peak.

How to Travel to Tawang?

– Nearest Airport: Tezpur Airport

– Nearest Railway Station: Rangapara North Railway Station

– Road Excursion: The thrilling journey from Tezpur takes you through serpentine mountain roads, with the majestic Sela Pass greeting you en route.

Costs:

– Hotels: INR 1500-3200 per night.

– Meals: INR 220-550.

Local dishes to try: Thukpa, Zan (local bread paired with meat or veggies), Khura (Tibetan pancakes).

Why in November?

Experience the chilly onset of winter, complemented by the warmth of the Tawang Festival, a fascinating blend of cultural showcases against the backdrop of nature’s pristine beauty.

Traveler’s Queries Answered

1. Are permits required for certain regions?

Yes, especially for places in Arunachal Pradesh. You can easily obtain them online or at the state’s entry checkpoints.

2. Is November a good time to visit North East India?

Absolutely! November is one of the best months to visit Northeast India. As the region transitions from autumn to winter, you’ll experience pleasant weather, making it ideal for sightseeing, trekking, and exploring. Moreover, several cultural festivals take place in November, allowing travelers to get a deeper understanding of the local traditions and celebrations.

3. What is the weather like in November in North East India?

In November, Northeast India witnesses mild to cool temperatures. Daytime temperatures usually range between 15°C to 25°C, while nights can be cooler, dropping to around 10°C in some places, especially in higher altitudes. It’s generally dry with clear skies, though occasional light showers can be expected in certain areas. It’s advisable to pack layers to adjust to varying temperatures throughout the day.

4. Is it safe to travel solo in Northeast India?

Northeast India is generally safe for solo travelers. The locals are known for their hospitality, but it’s always a good idea to stay informed, keep emergency contacts, and respect local customs.

5. Which mode of transport is best within the region?

While flights and trains connect major cities, road trips provide the most authentic experiences. Hiring cabs or self-driving are both viable options, though it’s advisable to check road conditions beforehand.

6. What’s the best way to communicate with locals in Northeast India?

While many people in the Northeast speak their indigenous languages, a significant number understand and communicate in Hindi and English, especially in urban centers and popular tourist spots.

7. Is vegetarian food easily available?

Yes, even though many of the local delicacies are non-vegetarian, vegetarian food, including local vegetarian dishes, is widely available in restaurants and eateries.

8. Any special attire or etiquette I should be aware of?

While Northeast India is diverse, modest clothing is appreciated. When visiting religious sites, especially monasteries, dressing conservatively is recommended.

9. Is it essential to carry cash or are digital payments accepted?

While major towns and cities have ATM facilities and accept digital payments, it’s a good idea to carry some cash when traveling to remote areas or smaller villages.

10. Are there any health precautions I should take before traveling?

It’s advisable to be updated with routine vaccinations. If you’re trekking or camping, consider getting a medical check-up before your trip and carry essential medications.

11. How reliable is the internet connectivity?

In cities and major towns, internet connectivity is decent, with many hotels offering Wi-Fi. However, in remote areas, the connection might be spotty. It’s good to download offline maps and essential contacts beforehand.

12. Can I buy souvenirs that are unique to the region?

Absolutely! Each state in Northeast India offers unique handicrafts, textiles, and artifacts. Look out for hand-woven shawls, bamboo crafts, and traditional jewelry.

In Conclusion

November in Northeast India is more than just the changing colors of leaves or the cooler breeze. It’s a month of cultural immersion, where traditions come alive, each sunrise paints a new story, and every sunset leaves an indelible memory. From the cultural tapestry of Majuli to the serene spirituality of Tawang, each destination offers its unique slice of life. As you trace the paths less taken, you’ll find tales waiting to be discovered, stories longing to be told.

So, pack your bags, set your spirit free, and let the offbeat tracks of Northeast India guide you to tales untold. To discover more about the gems in Assam and to unearth the hidden spots in Meghalaya, feel free to explore. Safe travels!

