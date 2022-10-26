Nestled in the Eastern corner of India, the Northeast is a land full of mysteries and unheard stories. From centuries-old tribes to the largest weaving village, every part of Northeast India has amazing facts that will truly make your mind explore.

Comprising seven states, Northeast India has several hidden treasures which are only known to the locals. If such stories intrigue you, scroll down to know about some amazing facts.

10 mind-boggling facts about Northeast India

1. Witness the first sunrise in India

Arunachal Pradesh witnesses the first ray of sun in India. To be precise, Dong village in Anjaw district received the second ray of the Sun on the planet after Japan. Located at an elevation of 1,240 meters above sea level, Dong is reached by doing an 8km trek.

2. Meet the last surviving headhunters of Nagaland

The Konyak tribe of Nagaland practiced headhunting into the 1960s but some of them are still alive today. What sets them apart from the rest of the tribes is their fierce headhunting history, which was part of their strong warrior tradition.

The largest of 17 officially recognized tribes in Nagaland, the Konyak tribe was feared for their headhunting skills. They beheaded their enemies and brought back the severed heads as trophies.

For the headhunters, the taking of a head was a great honour and symbol of courage. And the intriguing part is that the number of heads taken indicated the power of a warrior as well as the whole tribe and becomes a collective totem. The heads are brought back in a specially designed basket that they carried to the battles.

3. Centuries-old barter system kept alive

The Jonbeel Mela is an annual fair held in Assam, India. It is unique in that it is a barter fair, meaning that people trade goods and services rather than money. The fair has been held for centuries and is a reflection of the traditional way of life in Assam.

Today, the Jonbeel Mela is a popular tourist attraction, as well as a vital economic event for the local community. Visitors can see the barter system in action, and also enjoy the many other attractions at the fair, such as the food, the music, and the traditional dances.

The Jonbeel Mela is a truly unique event and is well worth a visit if you are ever in Assam.

4. Unique silk produced only in Assam

Golden/Muga silk is a type of silk that is only produced in the state of Assam in India. This silk is made from the Muga silkworm, which is only found in Assam. The Muga silkworm feeds on the leaves of the som (Samanea saman) tree, which is also found only in Assam.

The Muga silkworm goes through four stages of growth and produces a golden-yellow silk thread. This silk is used to make sarees, shawls, and other fabric items. Muga silk is very strong and durable and also resistant to insects.

The Assam Silk Board was established in 1949 to promote the production of Muga silk. The board provides training and support to Muga silk farmers. It also runs a Muga Silkworm Bank, which supplies Muga silkworms to farmers.

Muga silk is a very important part of Assamese culture and heritage. It is also one of the state’s major exports.

5. World’s only mothers-run market in Manipur

Boom into a bustling happening place where thousands of women sell everything from household items to handicrafts to textiles. There is the world’s only mothers-run market in Imphal’s Ima Keithel. The mothers who run the market are all from different tribes in the region, and they sell a variety of goods, including traditional Manipuri textiles and handicrafts. The market is a cooperative, and the mothers take turns running it. It is a very successful market and has been featured in a number of international media outlets.

Ima Keithel in Manipur has been a success and has helped to empower women in Manipur. It is a shining example of what can be accomplished when women work together.

6. Ghost soldier on duty in the Indian army

A ghostly figure is said to haunt the border between India and China in the Himalayan state of Sikkim. The ghost is said to be that of a young soldier, Captain Harbhajan Singh who died defending the border from Chinese invaders many years ago. Local people say that the soldier’s spirit still guards the border, deterring any would-be invaders from crossing into Indian territory. Whether or not this story is true, it highlights the deep sense of patriotism and loyalty that Sikkimese people have for their country.

7. Be in two countries at once

Break the ice with this interesting fact about this Longwa village in Nagaland.

Longwa is a village in Nagaland’s Mon district where you can sit in the village chief’s kitchen and play footsie with India and Myanmar. What’s interesting about this place is the fact that the international border that separates India and Myanmar runs right through Angh’s house.

Angh is the ruler or the village chief in the largest village in the Mon district. The second mind-boggling fact about this place in NorthEast India is that residents living in the Longwa village can roam freely both in India and Myanmar. This village is home to the Konyak Tribe known for its unique tradition of headhunting. So, if you are standing in the middle of the village, you are standing in both countries at the same time!

8. Cave carved by a hairpin

The Pukzing Cave in Mizoram is believed to be carved by a hairpin. According to legend, the cave was formed when a young girl used a hairpin to carve out a path through the rock. The cave is said to be named after the girl, who was known as Pukzing.

The cave is located in the village of Pukzing, which is situated in the northeastern part of Mizoram. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state and is known for its unique rock formations and stunning views. Visitors to the cave can see a variety of stalactites and stalagmites, as well as several other rock formations.

The Pukzing Cave is a great place to explore Mizoram’s natural beauty and is an ideal spot for a picnic or a day trip.

9. Best local liquors of the tribes

If you are looking for the best liquor in the world, then you need to look no further than the tribes of Northeast India. Each of the tribes in Northeast India has its own unique way of making liquor, and each one is some of the best in the world.

The tribal people have been making liquor for centuries, and they have perfected the art. They use only the finest ingredients and the most traditional methods to make their liquor, and the results are truly unique. The flavours are complex and the aromas are intoxicating, and the liquor is extremely smooth and easy to drink.

10. Only matriarchal society in India

Meghalaya is the only matriarchal society in India, where women play a significant role in society and are accorded a high degree of respect. The state is home to a number of matrilineal tribes, such as the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia. Women in Meghalaya have the right to own property, and they play an important role in decision-making within the family.

In addition, women are often the head of the household, and they are responsible for the education of children. It is well worth a visit for anyone interested in learning more about the matriarchal society of India.

From its geography to its history, we assure you that northeast India will leave you astounded and make you travel to seven sisters. Now that we have shared a list of 10 mind-boggling facts about Northeast India, go and check out some of the best places to visit in Northeast India this season.

