While every place on this planet is unique, there are a few villages in India that are truly unusual. If you perceive that villages are dull and boring then you haven’t heard of these unusual villages in India that will blow your mind away.

These villages have got such stories, culture, and beliefs that have the power to influence anyone and everyone visiting them once. We bet you did not know about these really exciting villages in India.

India is a country with many unique villages, each with its own traditions and culture. Visiting one of these villages can be a unique experience that you’ll never forget.

Many villages in India are quite unusual. Some are known for their strange customs or their unique architecture. Others are famous for the strange creatures that live there. Continue reading this piece to know about the most bizarre villages of India.

If you’re looking for an unusual and unique experience, be sure to visit one of India’s many unique villages. You’ll be amazed by the traditions and culture that you find there.

Here is our list of the 10 most unusual villages in India

1. Kuldhara, Rajasthan

The village of Kuldhara is known for its dark and haunted history. The village was once home to a prosperous community of Paliwal Brahmins. But one day, the entire village disappeared without a trace.

Some say that the villagers were cursed by a sorcerer, while others believe that they were chased away by the local landlords. Whatever the reason, Kuldhara is now a ghost town, and it is said that the ghosts of the villagers still haunt the village.

Kuldhara Village

2. Dhordo, Gujarat

Dhordo is a small village located in the Rann of Kutch. The village is known for its white salt desert and the ancient mud fort of Lakhpat. Dhordo is also home to the White Rann Festival, which is held every year in December. The festival celebrates the beauty of the Rann of Kutch and its people.

3. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

The village of Dhanushkodi is located on a remote peninsula in Tamil Nadu. The village is known for its unusual architecture and for the strange creatures that live there. The village is home to a colony of bats that hang from the roofs of the houses. And the beaches are home to a variety of sea creatures, including jellyfish, sea urchins, and octopuses.

4. Shetpal, Maharashtra

The village of Shetpal in Maharashtra is known for its snakes. The villagers are said to be used to living with snakes and even keep them as pets.

5. Jatinga, Assam

Jatinga is a village in Assam that is known for the phenomenon of mass bird suicides. It is said that around 1,000 birds fly into the village and die every year.

6. Rongdoi, Assam

We come across a plethora of superstitious beliefs and the one from Rongdoi is something you may have never heard of. The locals of this village in Assam marry off wild frogs to please the God of Rain. It is believed that if wild frogs caught by people are married off with Vedic and traditional marriage rituals like human beings, it can help bring rainfall in the coming days.

If you want to know more about this village, Click here

7. Hiware Bazar, Maharashtra

If you think that all villages are poor then you should definitely visit this village in Maharashtra known as Hiware Bazar. This village has approximately 60 millionaires in the place. It is rare because it is a village free from poverty.

8. Shani Shringa Village, Maharashtra

If you want to experience the power of the planet Saturn, then the Shani Shringa Village in Maharashtra is a must-visit place for you. This ‘Shani’ village is believed to be bestowed with the blessings of Lord Shani. The name of the village means the ‘Village of Saturn’.

People believe that the temple in this village is the second most powerful temple of Lord Shani after the one in Pushkar. Shani Shringa’s most famous ritual is the ‘Yajna’, which is performed on every Shani Trayodashi. During this ritual, an image of Lord Shani is made using black sesame seeds, and offerings are given to him.

9. Barwaan Kala, Bihar

Barwaan Kala is a village in Bihar that is famous for its terracotta temples. These temples are built using a mix of sand and terracotta. The village is known by various names such as ‘Lakhnavis Barwaan’ and ‘Bihua Kala’. The terracotta temples here have intricate engravings and murals that depict stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and even Buddhist sacred lore.

10. Kondhwa Village, Pune

Kondhwa, a small village located in the Pune district of Maharashtra, is famous for its beautiful step wells. The village is listed as a heritage village, with most of its buildings and temples dating back to the 10th century.

The most famous of these wells is the Sarjjubai-Well, also called the Shalya-well. This well is supposed to be the place where the Kaurava kings took their oaths before going to war against the Pandavas.

Kondhwa is also famous for its temples and sculptures. The temples here are dedicated to various gods and goddesses such as Ganesh, Shiva, Riddhi and Siddhi, and Shivananda.

These villages offer a glimpse of India’s unique culture and history. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable Indian experience, be sure to visit these unusual villages!

