Anime and Manga have undoubtedly played a huge part in our childhood. The characters that we watched on television or what we read in comics while growing up fuelled our imagination like never before. However, most of us are still enthralled with the characters, and our fascination for anime and manga never really stopped even as we grew older!

As more and more anime and manga series are being translated and made more widely available, Anime has only grown better with every passing year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

What is Anime?

The blanket word ‘anime’ originally means ‘animation made in Japan’ but nowadays it usually refers more to an artistic and narrative style.

Thanks to globalization, anime, and manga series have taken the world by storm.

The manga was originally introduced to the United States in the ‘60s and ‘70s with the release of “Astro Boy”, which didn’t gain much traction.

It wasn’t only in the 90s when manga gained popularity in America due to anime titles such as Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and many more.

Now we have even real-life anime attractions where you can revisit your anime aura

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Amusement parks have been there since the 1800s and are popular destinations for individuals looking for a fun-filled experience to temporarily escape everyday life. Currently, amusement parks or attractions build anime-themed destinations based on popular media in an effort to enhance their guest’s experience.

Japan is the hub of anime and manga-themed attractions. Several amusement park attractions dedicated to both can be found in Japan and would pique the interest of any anime lover.

If you’re a fan of all things anime and manga then you are most likely wanting to visit Japan soon. Although there are tons of anime and manga-themed things to do in Japan, one of the most fun things you can do is visit an anime and manga theme park there! These anime-themed attractions have anime-themed rides, photo spots, anime-themed food, and much more to do!

So if you are an anime and manga lover, keep reading this piece to find out the top 5 anime and manga theme parks in Japan!

5 Anime and Manga theme attractions

1. Naruto-themed park

If you ever wanted to visit the Hidden Leaf Village from naruto, then this is just the right place for you. Nijigen no Mori, is an interactive theme park entirely dedicated to Naruto that is made to look like the Hidden Leaf village! This Naruto-themed park is located in the north of Awaji Island, in Hyogo, Japan. This park is full of anime and manga photo spots, and food based on anime. You will even get Naruto’s favourite Ichiran Ramen.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This park might be a little far from Tokyo, but it is certainly worth the journey as this anime and manga theme park is like no other!

Naruto themed park

2. Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji

Also located at Nijigen no Mori amusement park, the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji is the world’s first Godzilla theme park. This highly anticipated attraction occupies 5000sqm approximately on the amusement park’s west side. This Godzilla-themed park ride lets you zipline into the gaping mouth of a massive Godzilla statue.

In this attraction, visitors are invited to become members of the “National Awaji-island Institute of Godzilla Disaster” and tame the fearsome beast by completing a series of “missions.” Before you make a dash for the rides, you must watch a seven-minute movie showcasing the story behind the site and the operation. The origin story is generated by one of Japan’s biggest production companies, Toho, which also owns the rights to Godzilla.

After completing the ziplines, visitors can enter a video game-type booth where they attempt to shoot hostile Godzilla cells.

But what’s a theme park without its dedicated café? At last, end your visit at the eatery with a black ‘Godzilla curry’ garnished with spicy chili oil, or three black ‘Godzilla burgers’ stacked onto a long skewer made to look like its tail.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Godzilla themed attraction

3. Attack on Titan-themed attraction

Enter the world of ‘Attack on Titan’ in this awestruck theme park at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. You will have a whole Attack on Titan-themed ride in this place. This theme park is decorated with Attack on Titan displays and characters making it the perfect place to get amazing pictures!

Apart from taking pictures, a giant will welcome you once you enter the park. However, the main attraction in this place is the “Attack on Titan” XR Ride.

For the ones who haven’t watched the horror anime, it’s worth a ride on this one-of-a-kind roller coaster. What’s unique about this roller coaster ride is that riders wear extended reality headsets as they traverse the track.

Attack on Titan theme attraction

4. One Piece Tower

If you’re a fan of the popular manga series ‘One Piece’, then this place is definitely for you. Tokyo one-piece tower is the only

This place is designed with a pirate-themed architecture that is based on the manga series ‘One Piece.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Tokyo one-piece tower is a walk-through attraction and museum that has been created in celebration of the famous manga series, One Piece.

For starters, there’s a huge pirate ship at the base of the tower that you can explore. Climb up to the crow’s nest for some great views, or take a photo with Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew.

Inside the tower, there are several floors of One Piece-themed fun. Check out the Chopper’s Clinic, where you can get your own personalised Chopper plushie, or take a spin on the Thousand Sunny Pirate Ship Ride. There’s also a 4D theatre showing an exclusive One Piece film and plenty of photo opportunities with your favourite characters.

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just looking for something fun to do in Ikebukuro, the Tokyo One Piece Tower is definitely worth a visit!

Tokyo one piece tower

5. Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park

Experience the world of the popular anime “Crayon Shin-chan” in this Shin-chan-themed park. This adventure park is filled with Shin-chan-themed attractions, such as the “Shin Chan House” and the “Shin Chan Museum”. You can also meet the characters of the show and take pictures with them.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Crayon Shin-chan park

Now that we have shared a list of anime and manga-themed attractions, we hope you enjoyed it! If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments below. And if you’re ever in Japan, be sure to check out some of these great spots for yourself!

Also Read: Top 5 anime series that will get you hooked

Trending Stories









