Imphal: The public meeting between ministers, MLAs and MP from the valley districts and radical outfit Arambai Tenggol concluded at Kangla Fort in Imphal.
The meeting concluded with a consensus from both legislators and the Meitei groups regarding the ongoing unrest in the state.
A total of 37 Meitei legislators, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr RK Ranjan Singh, and MP Sanajaoba Leishemba attended the meeting.
Speaking to the public gathering at Imphal Keithel after the meeting, Arambai Tenggol leader Kourounganba Khuman said that the legislators, including CM Singh, have endorsed and signed an agreement with six demands and the same demands will be sent to the Centre.
“Arambai Tenggol’s intention behind today’s meeting was to make it a point that all the ministers and MLAs, including CM, are not above the people. They can no longer escape and run around in Delhi,” said the group leader amid roaring applause from the crowd.
He also informed that all the legislators and MPs present during the meeting had taken oath in front of the Kangla Ultra by swearing on Lainingthou Ibudhou Pakhangba to safeguard the land of the state.
The six-point demand was also put up by the group during a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday evening. The demands include implementation of NRC with 1951 as the base year, abrogation of the SoO agreement with Kuki militants, the deportation of all Myanmarese refugees to Mizoram, border fencing, removal of Assam Rifles and replacing them with other central forces and delisting Kukis from the ST list.
The group leader further informed that they also had rigorous discussions on these demands with the MHA officials and they assured that they would first look into them.
