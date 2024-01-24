Imphal: In a tragic incident, a jawan of Assam Rifles in Manipur fired at his colleagues in a camp during the wee hours of Wednesday. The jawan later shot himself.
The incident took place at around 2:30 am at Sajik Tampak Battalion of 15 Assam Rifles, a camp located near the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur.
According to sources, the jawan who opened fire was a resident of the Churachandpur district while the six injured soldiers are not from Manipur.
A statement issued by Assam Rifles said: “There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur. One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself. All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable.”
In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation,” the central paramilitary force said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarisation of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” it added.
Also Read: Tripura: Brus protest, block roads over ration woes in Dhalai district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How 2023’s record heat worsened droughts, floods and bushfires around the world
- India In Pixels says Mizoram locality named after Lord Ram, locals object
- Manipur: Assam Rifles Jawan shoots self, opens fire on colleagues; 6 injured
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Code, January 24, 2024
- Space travel taxes astronauts’ brains. But microbes could help in unexpected ways
- Darjeeling Himalayan Railway records highest ever earnings