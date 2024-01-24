Imphal: In a tragic incident, a jawan of Assam Rifles in Manipur fired at his colleagues in a camp during the wee hours of Wednesday. The jawan later shot himself.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am at Sajik Tampak Battalion of 15 Assam Rifles, a camp located near the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur.

According to sources, the jawan who opened fire was a resident of the Churachandpur district while the six injured soldiers are not from Manipur.

A statement issued by Assam Rifles said: “There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur. One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself. All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable.”

In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation,” the central paramilitary force said.

“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarisation of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” it added.

