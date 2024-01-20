Imphal: Normal life in the already torn-strife Manipur was hit hard after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the brutal killing of a 23-year-old village volunteer imposed a 48-hour state-wide bandh from 5 am on Saturday.

The JAC formed in connection with the killing of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh in Imphal East announced the shutdown after the state government failed to respond positively as per the memorandum submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh by the Committee members.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The JAC, in a press statement issued on Friday, said they have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in connection with the killing. The bandh was called since there was no positive response from the state government.

In the memorandum, the JAC had demanded to nab the perpetrators involved in the killing within 24 hours.

Manoranjan Singh, a village defence volunteer from Thiyam Konjil Samajing Leikai, was killed by the suspected armed Kuki militants at Kangchup Chingkhong in Imphal East in the wee hours of Thursday.

Due to the ongoing 48-hour bandh, vehicular movement, including inter-state and inter-district modes of transportation was badly affected in the state.

Markets and other business establishments, including Ima Keithel, remained closed in Imphal and other valley districts and public transport in the Imphal valley did not operate to extend support and cooperation to the bandh called by the JAC.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, normal life in the hill districts remained unaffected by the statewide bandh.

Scores of women protestors were seen blocking the national highway at Waithou, near the birthplace of the village volunteer killed in Imphal East.

Similar shutdowns were also witnessed at Khurai and Lamlong bazar of Imphal-Ukhrul road, Kongba, Kakching and Thoubal districts.

No untoward incidents were reported till the time of filing this report.

Also Read: EastMojo investigation: Submerged Sikkim dam was doomed from start

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









