Thoubal: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was flagged off from Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday amid tight security.

The march was kicked off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi in the presence of AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, former chief minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K Meghachandra Singh, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, senior party national leaders and party workers.

Thousands of people from different parts of Manipur also attended the public meeting held at Khongjom along the National Highway 2 (Imphal-Moreh), considered to be one of the biggest public gatherings in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023.

Before the public meeting, Rahul Gandhi paid a floral tribute to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial built to honour those killed in the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

Meanwhile, addressing the public gatherings, Congress president Kharge expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur for coming out in huge numbers and extending support to the yatra.

Kharge said the Yatra aims to address economic injustice, social injustice and political injustice and to bring justice, equality and fraternity to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi extended his apologies to the public for the delayed arrival and assured to listen to the concerns and complaints of the people during his visit to the state.

“We understand the pain that the people of Manipur have been through. Manipur has lost what it valued the most because of the politics of the BJP-RSS and the hatred they instil,” said Congress leader Gandhi.

We will bring back the harmony, peace and affection that the state has always been known for, he assured.

The Congress leader also slammed the ruling BJP government over the present unrest in Manipur.

Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to visit the violence-hit Manipur over the last eight months and to understand the pains and sufferings of the people in the state.

Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover 11 other states in the country, including four more northeastern states – Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam. The Yatra will traverse 6,713 kilometres across 110 districts in 67 days and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

A one minute of silence was also observed to show respect to those who died during the violence in Manipur.

