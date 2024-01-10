Imphal: At a time when Manipur is battering in a months-long crisis, two women athletes from the state, Naorem Roshibina Devi and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, on Tuesday were honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023.

They were among the 26 athletes who received the Arjuna Award 2023, the second-highest sports honour of the country from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Congratulating the success of wushu player Roshibina, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said “You have proved the mettle of our state athletes with your hard work and dedication. Best wishes for your endeavours.”

“You have carried forward the legacy of Manipur’s sporting capabilities with your hard work and dedication, inspiring thousands more to follow the lead. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours,” added CM Biren while celebrating the achievement of Sushila Chanu, a former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team.

Sushila Chanu, 31, is one of the most outstanding players in the discipline of hockey. She received two bronze medals in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023 and the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK in 2022. In the same year in 2022, the Indian field hockey player received a gold medal in the FIH Nation Cup held in Valencia, Spain.

“In recognition of her outstanding achievements in the sport of Hockey, the Arjuna Award for the year 2023 is being conferred to Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu,” it stated.

Similarly, 23-year-old wushu player Roshibina Devi won two silver medals in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023 and the World Wushu Championship in Texas in the United States in the same year. She also got a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow, Russia in 2023.

“In recognition of her outstanding achievements in the sport of Wushu, the Arjuna Award for the year 2023 is being conferred to Naorem Roshibina Devi,” it reads.

The award is given to athletes as a token of appreciation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, for their outstanding contribution in sports and games.

The prestigious Arjuna Award comprises of a bronze statuette, certificate, ceremonial dress and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

