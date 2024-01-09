Fencing the India-Myanmar border will hurt Naga sentiments and lead to conflict, shattering the peace in the region, Rising People’s Party leader Joel Naga told EastMojo.

Criticising Manipur CM N Biren Singh and the way he has handled Manipur violence, Joel Naga said, “He should have put his house in order in the first place when the violence first broke out and even before the violence. It’s because of his communal policies that this has happened. He dehumanised the Kukis as illegal immigrants and opium and drug dealers…he demonised the whole Kuki people and this reason why violence has been continuing in Manipur…we have put out in our press release that because of his (Biren Singh’s) incompetence that these things happened.”

