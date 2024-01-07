Over 100 students ill due in Karimganj, but no one knows why

Silchar: More than 100 students of Ramakrishna Vidyapith Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Karimganj district have fallen ill under mysterious circumstances in the past two days (Friday and Saturday). Some sick students were admitted to hospitals, while some were advised to stay home after treatment and counselling. Some students have thankfully already recovered.

The school falls under Ramakrishnanagar assembly constituency (earlier Ratabari assembly constituency), around 53km from Karimganj town.

As per information, over 50 students fell ill after coming to the school on Friday morning. Twenty-seven students were taken to a hospital, while the rest recovered over time. The incident started after the morning assembly at the school, with one student falling ill suddenly and eventually, more students started falling sick. The school was later closed due to the “emergency-like situation”.

School principal Sharadindu Nath Mazumder said on Friday that it was unclear why/how so many students fell ill suddenly.

On Saturday, nearly 50 students fell sick after the assembly session. Some students, most of whom suffered from respiratory problems, nausea and weakness, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Three female students who were in serious condition were referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

District elementary education officer (DEEO) and an additional district commissioner in Karimganj district Dhrubajyoti Pathak reached the school and given the situation directed the school authorities to keep the school closed for three days. District commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav called off the Gunotsav programme, which was about to begin at the school on Saturday.

Professor Dipankar Das, who was appointed as an external evaluator at the school for Gunotsav, said two female students started screaming and rolling on the ground after the morning assembly on Saturday, The teachers and other staff immediately rescued them and sent them to the sick room at the school. With time, more students started fainting/falling sick at school. At least 35 students, including two male students from classes five to nine, have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

BJP MLA Bijoy Malakar, who was in Dima Hasao district in connection with campaigning for the upcoming election of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, also reached Ramakrishnanagar after getting the information about the incident. The MLA spoke to the school authorities and health officials regarding the matter. Malakar told EastMojo over the phone on Saturday evening that as per his knowledge, nearly 50 students fell ill on Friday and 50 on Saturday. The students might have fallen ill due to nervousness, however, the matter is still not completely clear, he added.

A medical team visited the school as per the district commissioner’s orders on Saturday after the students fell sick. The team comprising Dr. Sushmita Das (mental health specialist/psychiatrist), Dr. Sandip Gohain (psychiatrist) and Dr. Tirthankar Dey (general physician), also visited some of the ill students’ houses and spoke to their parents. The doctors told media persons that the students fell sick due to stress, fear and misconception/misapprehension.

Dr Sushmita Das said she felt after talking to one of the ill students that the student was afraid because of the upcoming Gunotsav. Another student told her that the student heard ghost stories related to the school, and this started running in the student’s mind and the student fell sick. She added that after a few students fell sick, more students started falling ill and it resulted in “mass hysteria”.

