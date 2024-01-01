Three talented youths from Mizoram will showcase their skills at the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024. The trio is part of the 26-player squad assembled under the guidance of Indian coach Igor Stimac.

The players selected to represent India include the defender Lalchungnunga, midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, and forward Lallianzuala Chhangte. All three athletes have earned recognition nationwide for their talent and have carved out their places in top football leagues.

Of the three players, Lallianzuala Chhangte stands out with a stellar list of achievements. Nicknamed the “Mizo Flash,” Chhangte has become a household name in India. His accolades include being named the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year, clinching the ISL’s Best Player award, and securing a league title with Mumbai City FC.

