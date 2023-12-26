Agartala: Legal officer to National Tobacco Control Programme, Tripura, Advocate Abhimanyu Datta on Tuesday said that women had surpassed men in smokeless tobacco consumption in the state.

Smokeless tobacco is generally consumed in the form of Zarda, Pan Masala, Ghutka and Khaini here.

Citing data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey II conducted in 2018-19, Datta said, “In Tripura, 56.5 per cent of the women consume smokeless tobacco while only 40.8 per cent of the men consume smokeless tobacco. Put together, 48.5 per cent of the total population is considered smokeless tobacco users. In rural areas, tobacco is a socially accepted product. Its harms are known but neglected by all because it has evolved with the society from the very beginning.”

“Pan, Zarda, Khaini and Bidi are consumed extensively in rural households and children, after a certain age, are frequently sent to grocery stores in the locality to buy such products. This is how the legacy of tobacco use is passed to the next generation, especially in women,” Datta said while briefing the media persons during a sensitization workshop on tobacco use. The voluntary Health Association of Tripura and Tripura Journalist Union organized the workshop in collaboration with the National Health Mission at Agartala Press Club.

In terms of smoking, the experts present there said men outnumber women. Only 10.3 per cent of females smoke tobacco while 44.4 per cent of males are smokers.

“According to our studies, 96 per cent of the tobacco users become addicted to this dreaded substance at some point between 14 to 26 years. We didn’t find anyone who had started smoking or any other kind of tobacco used at the age of 40. Even if such people exist they are very rare. People start tobacco at an early stage of their life and over the years they become addicted to it. Even as a stringent law like COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) 2003 is enacted, no significant change has come in the society here,” Datta added.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Manager of the Tobacco Control Voluntary Health Association of Tripura, Sujit Ghosh, said his organisation would request the government to adopt a mobile application-based system against tobacco use.

“In Tamil Nadu and Guwahati city area, a mobile application system is launched to report COTPA violations. For Tripura, we shall take up the matter with the state government given that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has directed the concerned authorities to establish a Nesha Mukt Tripura,” said Ghosh.

Besides, an additional state nodal officer for tobacco control project, Dr Subhankar Paul, informed the media persons that 85 per cent of the Tripura schools had been declared tobacco-free institutions.

“The Central Government has directed all the state governments to make sure that use of tobacco is totally banned in the schools and other educational institutions. Even no shop within a 100-yard radius of the school is permitted to sell tobacco products. In our state, 85 per cent of the schools are declared tobacco-free institutions. By the end of 2024, we hope all schools will be tobacco-free,” Dr Paul said.

Tripura Journalist Union State Secretary Santosh Gope and Agartala Press Club Assistant Secretary Abhisek Dey were also present at the workshop.

