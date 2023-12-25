Agartala: A Bangladeshi woman’s misadventure to enter Tripura illegally to marry the love of her life has landed her in jail.

In a joint operation of BSF and Tripura Police, the woman was arrested on Sunday night and then produced before the Court.

Police sources said, “At 10 pm, the police and BSF launched the operation at Bajendranagar Gram Panchayat under the Kadamtala police station. During the operation, a Bangladeshi lady identified as Jani Rani Das (25) was detained. The accused is a resident of Moulvibazar in Bangladesh. She had been staying here for the last week”.

Her husband, Sudhangshu Das (50), was also detained for extending logistical support to the border law violator.

According to available information, Sudhangshu used to visit Bangladesh for his work. In this course, he came in contact with the lady. For the last year, they have been having an affair. On December 17, he went to Bangladesh and married the lady at the local Jagganath temple.

Soon after his marriage, she was brought to his village without adhering to the international laws of border crossing. Police sources showed one Sushil Das, complicit in the whole process, was also booked in the same case but is said to be absconding. The police had demanded a remand for both the accused persons who had been arrested.

