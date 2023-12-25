Agartala: A Bangladeshi woman’s misadventure to enter Tripura illegally to marry the love of her life has landed her in jail.
In a joint operation of BSF and Tripura Police, the woman was arrested on Sunday night and then produced before the Court.
Police sources said, “At 10 pm, the police and BSF launched the operation at Bajendranagar Gram Panchayat under the Kadamtala police station. During the operation, a Bangladeshi lady identified as Jani Rani Das (25) was detained. The accused is a resident of Moulvibazar in Bangladesh. She had been staying here for the last week”.
Her husband, Sudhangshu Das (50), was also detained for extending logistical support to the border law violator.
According to available information, Sudhangshu used to visit Bangladesh for his work. In this course, he came in contact with the lady. For the last year, they have been having an affair. On December 17, he went to Bangladesh and married the lady at the local Jagganath temple.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Soon after his marriage, she was brought to his village without adhering to the international laws of border crossing. Police sources showed one Sushil Das, complicit in the whole process, was also booked in the same case but is said to be absconding. The police had demanded a remand for both the accused persons who had been arrested.
Also Read: Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Must remember Jesus Christ’s teachings, promote peace: Tripura CM
- Tripura: Bangladeshi woman jailed for crossing border to marry lover
- Now, a hospital for folk and traditional healers in Assam
- Remembering Beesa Gam’s legacy with Phalap tea at the home of Singphos
- Parliamentary panel flags high commodity prices in the northeast
- Rise of AI-driven misinformation in 2023: Navigating a new era of digital deception