Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday observed that the role of women is limited in the functioning of social organisations and clubs in the state and urged people to visualise a future when women would play the leading role in such social organisations.
“The clubs play a crucial role in the promotion of social and cultural exchange activities. In this point of view, the club authorities have to earn the trust of people who are living under its jurisdiction. Once people start to believe in the clubs, our mothers and sisters will also participate in the social activities. The Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation has been associated with his local club for many years now. But, I haven’t seen the participation of women in any major role yet. I hope, a day arrives when women will be managing everything with their dexterous hands in the clubs,” Dr Saha said after inaugurating the fifth edition of the Children Festival and blood donation camp organised by Apanjan Club.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister appealed to the youngsters to take guidance from the society elders whenever they face a hard task. “The elderly persons of your locality are the most experienced people. What they had faced in their lives could be a guiding force for others. Clubs are the ideal institutions where such knowledge-sharing sessions can be conducted. People who have vast experience should be invited here to deliver lectures to inspire those who are taking their baby steps towards their career”, he added.
Also Read: Three youths trying to join ULFA (I) nabbed
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nine Hills One Valley is a poignant portrayal of present-day Manipur
- Called Tripura’s ‘Roberto Carlos’, this youth still works at an eatery
- Tripura CM pitches for women to lead social organisations, clubs
- University isn’t right for everyone: Pushing young people can be devastating
- Three youths trying to join ULFA (I) nabbed
- Avian influenza has killed millions of seabirds around the world: Antarctica could be next