Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday observed that the role of women is limited in the functioning of social organisations and clubs in the state and urged people to visualise a future when women would play the leading role in such social organisations.

“The clubs play a crucial role in the promotion of social and cultural exchange activities. In this point of view, the club authorities have to earn the trust of people who are living under its jurisdiction. Once people start to believe in the clubs, our mothers and sisters will also participate in the social activities. The Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation has been associated with his local club for many years now. But, I haven’t seen the participation of women in any major role yet. I hope, a day arrives when women will be managing everything with their dexterous hands in the clubs,” Dr Saha said after inaugurating the fifth edition of the Children Festival and blood donation camp organised by Apanjan Club.

The Chief Minister appealed to the youngsters to take guidance from the society elders whenever they face a hard task. “The elderly persons of your locality are the most experienced people. What they had faced in their lives could be a guiding force for others. Clubs are the ideal institutions where such knowledge-sharing sessions can be conducted. People who have vast experience should be invited here to deliver lectures to inspire those who are taking their baby steps towards their career”, he added.

